Tottenham pick out powerful Ligue 1 striker as Harry Kane plan B

Tottenham are reportedly keen on completing a deal for powerful Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer.

A report in La Semaine, as cited by sportslens, claims that Spurs are ready to make their move for the 25-year-old.

Diallo scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this past season, also notching three assists before the campaign ended prematurely.

The report adds that the player is expected to move to England this summer.

Tottenham have been on the hunt for a quality backup to Harry Kane ever since Fernano Llorente left the club last summer.

The injury-prone Kane has been sidelined for a significant chunk of this season, with Spurs struggling without him.

The report adds that the Senegal international could plug that gap next season. Stating that he has the game to do well in the Premier League.

Indeed, Diallo was linked with a move to Championship pacesetters Leeds, as well as Chelsea and Crystal Palace recently.

Diallo is not the only striker on Tottenham’s radar, however, with Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik also on their wishlist.

A recent report suggested that Spurs chief Daniel Levy was ready to make a serious bid for the £45m-rated player.

Tottenham told to ditch defensive star and try forgotten man instead

Paul Robinson has echoed Chris Waddle’s concerns that Serge Aurier is not the right long-term option for Tottenham.

The former Spurs goalkeeper told Football Insider that teams specifically target the right-hand side of Spurs’ defence. Especially when Aurier and Davinson Sanchez are playing together.

Former Tottenham star Waddle made it clear that Aurier is “not the answer” for Spurs at right-back. He also urged the club to sign a replacement this summer.

Aurier has started virtually every match for Tottenham since Jose Mourinho’s arrival. That includes all four games since the restart, with Monday’s 1-0 win over Everton the latest.

And Robinson had identified Argentinian Juan Foyth, who is normally a centre-back, as a better defensive full-back for Spurs.