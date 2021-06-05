Paratici connection could be key as Tottenham target Juventus star

Leonardo Bonucci is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as the Premier League club look to strengthen in defence, according to a report.

At present, Spurs have Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon as their centre-back options. The first two in particular have been linked with exits, though. Even if they stay, the club will want stronger competition as they look to rebuild.

Tottenham are yet to find the right man to take over as manager. Talks with Antonio Conte appear to have collapsed, but they are still being linked with one of his former players.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham have an interest in Juventus centre-back Bonucci.

The Italian turned 34 last month, but is still a regular for club and country. In fact, Juventus still have him under contract until 2024.

But that has not put off Tottenham, who now have him in their sights. At present, he is just an idea, but there could be further developments in the coming weeks.

Even though Conte is unlikely to sign up now, Spurs do seem to be close to appointing ex-Juventus man Fabio Paratici as their sporting director. Hence, that could be behind the links.

The report does not give much away about Juventus’ stance. They would presumably rather keep Bonucci, unless they are ready to freshen things up. In that event, it would remain to be seen how much their asking price would be.

But given Bonucci’s age, he is unlikely to be too expensive, so it could come down to whether Tottenham can tempt him away on a personal level.

As things stand, he remains a Juventus player and will do so for another three seasons. However, TMW seem to think there could be more updates in the coming weeks.

Tottenham turn to Ten Hag

Before Spurs can think about any business of this kind, they must get their new coach in place.

After being overlooked by Conte, it has now been claimed by the Evening Standard that they are trying to lure Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag again.

The Dutchman, along with Julian Nagelsmann, was one of the early favourites for the job. But when he signed a new deal with Ajax it appeared to completely rule him out.

Brighton’s Graham Potter and Fulham chief Scott Parker remain in the frame. But Ten Hag is now once again the focus of attention.

Ten Hag’s links come just days after Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested he was no longer an option.

Turning back to the Dutchman, who has won the Eredivisie title twice, does appear a bit desperate – especially given that Spurs will have to pay a hefty compensation fee.

But Daniel Levy needs to act as quickly as possible, as the Tottenham chairman also looks to keep an unhappy Harry Kane at the club.

