Antonio Conte targets summer move for ‘phenomenal’ 16-year-old talent

Tottenham Hotspurs are considering a move for Blackburn Rovers centre-back Ashley Phillips.

The 16-year-old has impressed with Rovers’ youth squad, and is already an important part of the Blackburn Under-23 squad. The defender has made nine appearances inside the Premier League Two Division One, including two games against Spurs. Now, Antonio Conte has identified the youngster as a potential summer target for the club.

According to The Telegraph, Phillips is one of a number of names that have been shortlisted in Spurs’ pursuit of a centre-back.

While Phillips is unlikely to be considered a top-class signing, the move would be one to keep an eye on for the future.

Phillips is yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship club, however was named on the bench in Blackburn’s FA Cup clash with Wigan Athletic in January.

The teenage talent has also caught the eye of first-team boss Tony Mowbray.

In November, Mowbray admitted he is a big fan of Phillips and his style of play.

Speaking to Lancs Live, he said: “He’s 6ft 4′, he’s fast, mobile and can pass it really well. He can use both feet, he’s composed. Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.

“But he is still just a young boy. He needs time, which is why he’s training with the first-team so that he gets confident and used to the level of intensity.

“He’s an exciting prospect, is all I’d say.”

Rovers naive in surprise defeat

Blackburn Rovers fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against out-of-form Swansea City at the weekend.

It was just the second defeat Blackburn had suffered in their last 14 fixtures. Despite having 13 more attempts at goal and the hosts having a man ordered off, an early goal from Michael Obafemi proved the difference at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Speaking to The Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray admitted a lack of experience played a role in the defeat.

He said: “The game, until the sending off, went as we thought. I thought we created some chances on the back of their possession.

“It was a disappointing goal, we don’t lose goals like that generally. The game changed with the red card and it felt as though we had a young team out there.

“There was a naivety of not knowing how to break through a deep block, yet we did create chances.”

READ MORE: Graham Potter heaps praise on Tottenham after declaring what Brighton cannot do