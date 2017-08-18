Tottenham target PSV star; int’l team-mate of Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for PSV right-back Santiago Arias as they continue to look for a replacement for Kyle Walker.

Mauricio Pochettino is still on the lookout for potential cover for Kieran Trippier, who is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, while youngster Kyle Walker-Peters stood in admirably for Trippier in the win at Newcastle last weekend.

PSG star Serge Aurier had looked likely to make a switch to last season’s Premier League runners-up, after reportedly agreeing terms on a move, but those rumours have since died down and now, it would seem, Spurs have turned their attention to Arias.

The 25-year-old moved to PSV from Sporting Lisbon in 2013 and his link to Tottenham is perhaps not that surprising, given that Arias is an international team-mate of another potential Spurs signing Davinson Sanchez.

The Ajax star is said to be on the brink of a move to north London and Colombian Arias, who has plenty of Champions League experience, could join him if the latest reports are to be believed.