Wolves winger Adama Traore is reportedly determined to join old boss Nuno Espirito Santo at Tottenham before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline.

Spurs have been strongly tipped to make a move for the explosive Spain attacker ever since Nuno was appointed as the club’s new manager after an extensive search back in June. The duo enjoyed an outstanding relationship during their time together at Molineux.

And now Cadena SER reports that Traore has signed a ‘mandate’ with super-agent Jorge Mendes to get him to north London.

Traore wants Mendes to negotiate his move to Spurs as the clock ticks down to Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

The report adds that Traore’s potential arrival at Tottenham will open the door for Goncalo Guedes to join Wolves from Valencia.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal could still happen before the window closes. That is despite Tottenham’s effort to sign Traore on loan with an obligation to buy next summer being rejected by Wolves.

Cadena SER‘s claims that Traore is determined to make the move certainly add more fuel to the fire that a deal could happen.

Nahitan Nández linked with Spurs move Tottenham Hotspur are working “under the radar” to sign midfielder Nahitan Nández from Cagliari according to reports.

Wolves, however, are in a strong financial position and will not sell the powerhouse forward on the cheap.

They have previously valued Traore, who was labelled ‘unplayable’ by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp back in January 2020, at £40m.

That price is likely to prove too steep for a Tottenham side who also want to strengthen in other areas.

Nuno still wants another right-back on board. Potential swoops for a centre-back, a striker and a midfield playmaker can also not be dismissed.

Tottenham could suffer double transfer blow

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have found an agreement over personal terms with one Tottenham target, who could be replaced by another, according to reports.

The Bundesliga champions have built a dynasty over the past decade thanks to some smart work in the transfer market and successful adaptation on the pitch. Tottenham are seeking to build something of their own with new managing director Fabio Paratici at the helm.

However, Spurs haven’t had things all their own way in Paratici’s first summer. It all began with an exhausting search for their new head coach, with Nuno Espirito Santo eventually taking the job.

In the transfer market, Tottenham have ticked off their key task of keeping Harry Kane. In addition, they have signed Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil.

But they are yet to find cover for Kane, the extra defender they want, or another midfielder as they are considering.

It had seemed they were making some progress in the latter department recently. They were said to have beaten Chelsea to the signing of Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba.

Leipzig eye Moriba as Sabitzer replacement

However, it is not a done deal and they could be usurped still in the battle to sign him. In fact, he is embroiled in a transfer saga including another of their long-term targets.

According to Goal and Spox, Bayern have agreed personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer of RB Leipzig. The Austrian has been on Tottenham’s radar for over a year, but Bayern are set to beat them to him.

First of all, though, they must decide whether to make a bid to Leipzig. Sabitzer is in the final year of his contract, so Bayern are weighing up his value. His current club want €15m.

There has been no contact between the two clubs, but Sabitzer seems happy enough to join Bayern should there be any progress on that front.

In a further blow for Tottenham, the report claims Leipzig would look to replace their captain with none other than Moriba.

The teenager is far along a collision course with Barcelona after being unable to agree a contract extension. Moriba has been excluded from first-team training and is now trying to find a move.

He visited London recently, which at the time seemed to be connected to links with Chelsea. But Tottenham have also been making their own plans to snap him up.

So too, though, have Leipzig. Interestingly, Moriba has the same agent has Sabitzer, so he may be orchestrating a move.

What’s more, Barcelona are asking for the same €15m fee for Moriba that Leipzig are for Sabitzer. Therefore, a deal would make economical sense for them too.

Thus, Tottenham’s path to his signing is no longer clear. Paratici will have to work hard if he wants to secure a deal before the deadline.

READ MORE: Tottenham want Barcelona defender as first of two signings Nuno desires