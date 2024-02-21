Tottenham target TWO defenders from same club but Liverpool could beat them to trusted Xabi Alonso starter

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with two Bayer Leverkusen defenders, but one of them is also of interest to Liverpool, per reports in Germany.

Bayer Leverkusen have written one of the stories of the season as they aim to end Bayern Munich’s dominant streak of Bundesliga titles. A great deal of enthusiasm has been generated about their head coach Xabi Alonso and some of his star players, who have helped the team to the top of the league.

Two players who will find themselves in demand over the summer, irrespective of what Bayer Leverkusen go on to achieve by the end of the season, are defensive duo Jonathan Tah and Edmond Tapsoba.

According to Sport Bild, Tah is on Tottenham’s radar, appealing because of the €18m release clause that will be active when his contract enters its final year this summer.

Although Spurs have Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin as their centre-backs already, the chance to complete the department with Tah for just £15.4m is tempting.

Tapsoba would be more expensive for Tottenham, since the same source claims he would cost €40m (£34.3m).

After all, he has a longer contract than Tah, having extended his terms last year until 2028.

Furthermore, Tottenham face competition for both Bayer Leverkusen defenders, perhaps unsurprisingly.

In Tapsoba’s case, there is rival interest from Chelsea, another club who on paper look well-stocked at centre-back after investing in Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, on top of academy product Levi Colwill, but may need a replacement for Thiago Silva in the summer.

Trevoh Chalobah is another Chelsea defender facing an uncertain fate, so there could be a vacancy for Tapsoba to fill there if Tottenham don’t sign him.

Tottenham face Prem competition for Tah

Meanwhile, for Tah, the threat to Tottenham comes in the form of Liverpool, who are also linked with Alonso as their next manager.

Along with full-back Jeremie Frimpong, Tah is actually the player Alonso has given the joint-most appearances to during his Bayer Leverkusen reign.

A new centre-back could be on Liverpool’s agenda for the summer, provisionally as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who remains their standout defender but is above the age of 30, as is Joel Matip, who will likely be leaving at the end of his contract.

The decisive factor for Tah when choosing his next club will be if Champions League football is on offer. As things stand, league leaders Liverpool look more likely to be back in UEFA’s top competition next season, but fifth-placed Tottenham have a decent chance too.

At this rate, it is increasingly likely Bayer Leverkusen will be a Champions League outfit themselves next season and they would presumably want Tah to extend his contract to stay with them for it.

But the 28-year-old is eager not to let the opportunity to play in the Premier League pass him by – and could even overlook interest from Bayern Munich to push for a move to England.

Between Tah and Tapsoba, the more likely candidate to arrive in the Premier League seems to be the former. Whether it will be with Tottenham or someone else like Liverpool, though, is up for question.

If Tottenham aren’t his destination, they may look at alternative defender targets after being linked with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. Furthermore, their presence in the battles for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly have been confirmed to TEAMtalk.