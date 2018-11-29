Napoli midfielder Allan has issued Liverpool a warning ahead of the Champions League showdown between the two sides next month.

Last night’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain meant that the Reds have lost all three away games in the group stage and now they must beat Napoli at Anfield on December 11 to progress, but even that may not be enough.

If Liverpool beat Napoli 1-0 they go though, but a 2-1 win would not be enough, as they will be eliminated on the away goals rule but a win by two or more goals will guarantee their progress.

Also if PSG lose or draw against Red Star Belgrade then the Reds will go through with any win against Napoli.

What is clear is that Jurgen Klopp’s men must win the game, but Allan, who has been linked to Tottenham, says Napoli will also aim for victory, despite knowing a draw will be enough.

“We will go to Liverpool with personality and we will try to win, we can not think of a draw or a loss, but doing what we have done so far and a good match,” Allan told Sky Sport after Napoli’s win over Reds Star.

“It was very difficult to keep our heads here, but if we lost it, we hoped for a positive result even from there, but it did not do anything, we will try to go to Liverpool to score.”

CalcioNapoli24 this week reported that Spurs had turned their attention to the €40m-rated Allan after initially scouting his Napoli team-mate Amadou Diawara.

The 27-year-old Allan is “the best stopper” in Serie A, according to the Italian source with an unique ability to recover the ball from a deep-lying midfield position.