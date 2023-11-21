Tottenham target’s agent meeting suitors ‘almost weekly’ after confirming Arsenal, Newcastle competition

The agent of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin has named Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United as three clubs keen to sign him.

North London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal have both been tipped to swoop for Dragusin in recent weeks, as have Newcastle. The centre-back might be ready to take the next step in his career in 2024.

Now, Florin Manea, who represents Dragusin, has confirmed the links with all three clubs are genuine.

“I have been in London for quite some time and I have almost weekly meetings with important teams,” he told Fanatik (an outlet in Dragusin’s native Romania, not the Turkish source of the same name).

“We’re getting closer and closer. I talked to Newcastle, Arsenal, Tottenham. I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin].”

READ MORE: Arsenal, Newcastle turn to Aston Villa, Man City stars after January transfer implodes

Dragusin has been ever present in Serie A for Genoa so far this season after helping them win promotion from Serie B last term.

As a centre-back, he could help Tottenham fix their depth issues, which have been exposed after an injury to summer signing Micky van de Ven.

Alternatively, current Champions League participants Arsenal and Newcastle could have their own spaces in their squad for him.

Arsenal also lost one of their summer signings to a long-term injury when Jurrien Timber was ruled out early in the season, while Newcastle are in the market for a long-term successor to Fabian Schar.

Agent expects Dragusin to be at new club next season

Only time will tell who takes Dragusin, who remains under contract with Genoa until 2027 but is expected to move on in 2024.

“I want to say that 100%, by next summer, Radu will play at a very strong club. To the top 10 in the world,” Manea added.

“He wants to be in the Premier League, but knows that Milan really like him. I talked to the people there.”

AC Milan have been encountering their own injury crisis at centre-back in recent weeks and will be in the market for another option in that position in the new year.

Dragusin has previously played for another well-established Serie A side in the shape of Juventus, but he only managed four first-team outings for them (one of which was in the Champions League).

Still only 21 years old, he has plenty of time ahead of him to get back towards that kind of level – and it could be next year that he gets his next chance.

Manea has previously claimed it could take a bid of €30m (£26m) or more to tempt Genoa into selling Dragusin.

It has since been confirmed that even if Dragusin extends his contract with his current club, they will honour the €30m asking price and let him leave if an appropriate bid comes in.