Davinson Sanchez says that Harry Kane will have the support of his Tottenham teammates as he enters a critical fortnight for his future.

Kane has been the subject of transfer speculation all summer after Tottenham regressed last season. Eager to win the trophies a player of his calibre deserves, the England captain is a major target for Manchester City. He would add a further element to an already dominant force were he to make the move.

But because there is a while left on his contract, Tottenham are under little pressure to sell Kane. In the prime of his career, they have set a high asking price after already turning down one approach from City.

The champions are expected by some to raise their offer soon, forcing Spurs into a decision. As the saga rumbles on, Kane missed Spurs’ opening day win against none other than City.

There are two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, so it will be a decisive timeframe. In the meantime, teammate Sanchez has shed light on how the rest of the squad feel about the situation.

“Harry is the best No.9 in the world,” he said. “There’s no doubt about it. If someone says differently they just do not understand about football.

“I’m his team-mate so I can’t get deep on the situation because it’s a situation that is being discussed between Harry and the people above. We are just here to support him and if something happens then we are always going to be on his side.

“If he has the chance to be with us on the pitch then of course he’s going to help us; there’s no doubt about it.

“Everybody here knows just how professional he is and no-one can have any doubts about how good he is as a player, how good he is as a person and his professionalism, as I say. I could keep going; I will never stop about how good he is as a person.

“We are just on his side and any decision that happens or he makes then we are going to support him because he gives everything for the club. In my position, he helps me a lot as a player and as a leader he’s been very humble and is a very good person.”

Nuno not expecting Kane exit

New Tottenham boss Nuno sought clarification over Kane’s future before taking the job in north London. Although he has not been able to work with him for long, the coach is still hopeful they will be on the same side this season.

“We have our squad, we have our Spurs players,” the manager told BBC Radio 5 Live recently.

“We have to commit them but we have to know that 31st of August is sometimes not in your hands. All the managers in the Premier League have the same feeling that I have – trying to finish the window and settle down.

“Harry is [training] with us; he worked on Sunday morning and he’s getting ready to help the team.

“We don’t expect [something to happen before the transfer deadline but] we have to be ready to act if necessary. Because until the 31st anything can happen in football.”

