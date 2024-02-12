Tottenham tell Leeds asking price for permanent Joe Rodon deal but allow £5m leeway

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to cash in on Joe Rodon after his loan spell at Leeds United and have decided how much they want to gain from his sale, a report has revealed.

Rodon spent last season on loan at Rennes and is on loan at Leeds this season, in which he has played a big part in a push for immediate promotion back from the Championship.

If Leeds can return to the Premier League, they will have a chance of competing for Rodon’s permanent signature.

And it has now emerged that Tottenham will ask for a transfer fee between £10m and £15m to let him go.

That’s according to Football Insider, which claims Ange Postecoglou has no place in his long-term plans for Rodon and is therefore happy for Tottenham to sell him.

They might even be able to turn a profit on him, since they originally spent around £11m to sign him almost four years ago.

The timing for him to leave seems right, since Rodon is becoming more marketable and is about to enter the final year of his contract with his parent club.

Leeds are not the only club Tottenham could sell Rodon to, since he also has some anonymous admirers in the Premier League.

In fact, the report claims some top-flight clubs asked about signing Rodon even in January, but the decision was made for him to complete his loan spell at Leeds – unlike Djed Spence, whose spell in West Yorkshire ended prematurely before another loan exit for Genoa.

Rodon has in fact now played more games for Leeds (31) than he ever has for Tottenham (24).

Spurs originally signed him in October 2020 from Swansea City, where he had played 54 times.

Although he has comfortably made more appearances in the Championship (80) than the Premier League (15), it appears Rodon is preparing to prove himself in the top-flight next season, just not with Tottenham.

At the age of 26, the Wales international is approaching what should be the prime of his career, which he will be eager to make the most of.

The fact that Tottenham have invested in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin since they bought Rodon – not forgetting Ashley Phillips, who is developing on loan with Plymouth Argyle – indicates how many obstacles there would be to him back in north London.

Therefore, a permanent departure from Tottenham seems to be in everyone’s best interests, as long as Rodon can settle at a different club where there would be a regular role for him.

Can Leeds afford to keep Rodon?

As long as the conditions remain the same, Leeds would be the ideal choice for continuity.

And the report concludes that if they do regain Premier League status, they would be able to meet Tottenham’s asking price for Rodon.

If they remain stuck in the Championship, though, things might be a bit more tricky.

As things stand, Daniel Farke’s side are third in the Championship, one point behind Southampton in second (who also have a game in hand).

At the very least, Leeds look likely to be in the play-offs, but they still have plenty of time to push for automatic promotion.

After relegation had a serious impact on what their squad looked like over the summer with the way it prompted numerous departures, this time Leeds are hoping they can secure a Premier League return to boost their chances of constructing the most competitive roster possible to them.

