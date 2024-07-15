Tottenham have emerged as a genuine contender to snap up a transfer-listed winger, with two separate reports claiming Spurs could torpedo a Manchester United swap deal.

The future of Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho remains up in the air despite returning to first-team training at Carrington.

Sancho and United boss Erik ten Hag have agreed to draw a line under their spat. The public falling out was the catalyst that sparked Sancho’s loan return to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Dortmund had hoped to re-sign Sancho, though Man Utd’s £40m asking price proved prohibitive.

As such, Sancho has been reintegrated back into the fold in Manchester, though how long he’ll remain there is subject to debate.

Indeed, Juventus – who appear to have missed out on signing Marseille-bound Mason Greenwood – are showing strong interest in Sancho.

Juventus hope to sign Sancho to replace the outbound Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and Juve are desperate to cash in before it’s too late.

The obvious question to ask is why don’t Juventus simply agree a new deal with the 51-cap Italy international?

The answer to that lays with new manager Thiago Motta who various reports state does not fancy Chiesa. With the forward’s importance set to diminish under Motta, Chiesa is now looking ever more favourably on leaving Turin.

A move within Italy to Roma has been touted. However, according to two fresh updates in Italy, Chiesa has set his sights on the Premier League.

Chiesa aborts Italy stay for new Premier League chapter

Aston Villa have been linked amid growing concerns they’ll lose Moussa Diaby to the Saudi Pro League.

Man Utd too have been mentioned as a potential landing spot, with a direct swap involving Sancho and Chiesa floated.

But according to Italian outlets Gazzetta dello Sport and Quotidiano Sportivo, it’s Tottenham who Chiesa could join.

Spurs are seeking attacking upgrades and are known to be monitoring Wolves ace Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze.

However, Chiesa – given he’s valued at just €25m/£21m due to his contract status – would represent a cheaper alternative to that pair who are each valued around the £60m mark.

It’s entirely possible Chiesa could be signed as well as Neto or Eze too, not instead of.

Gazzetta dello Sport state Tottenham have put an enquiry into Juventus regarding a Chiesa transfer. Quotidiano Sportivo echo that claim, stating Spurs have ‘asked for information’ from Juventus.

Chiesa the latest in long line of Tottenham’s Serie A transfers?

Spurs have a recent history of completing Serie A transfers. The likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Radu Dragusin, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski were all signed from Italian sides. Bentancur and Kulusevski both arrived from Cheisa’s current club Juventus.

Chiesa could reportedly be the latest to walk that path and the versatile winger would present Ange Postecoglou with an electric new option for both flanks.

Chiesa is right-footed, though has played roughly an eqaul number of matches on either side throughout his career.

Spurs lacked end product from out wide last term, with Timo Werner flattering to deceive, Brennan Johnson enduring a slow first season and Kulusevski taking a step backwards.

Son Heung-min did bag 17 goals, though most of those came while deployed up front.

