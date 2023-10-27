Tottenham thwarted by unexpected U-turn as mutual interest develops for target to sign up with London rival

Tottenham Hotspur target Tosin Adarabioyo could now negotiate a new contract with Fulham rather than explore a transfer in 2024, according to a report.

Adarabioyo is into the final year of his contract with Fulham, who faced interest in his services from Tottenham and Monaco over the summer. As things stand, they risk seeing him sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January.

Alternatively, Tottenham have been tipped to revive their interest by making a bid for him, which would give Fulham their last chance to cash in. Or maybe it wouldn’t be.

Indeed, the Evening Standard is now reporting that Fulham are open to holding new talks with Adarabioyo about a contract extension. Although the report does not fully explain it, the headline also indicates the player himself is ready to follow manager Marco Silva in committing his future at Craven Cottage.

Adarabioyo has played for Fulham since 2020, when they took him from Manchester City on the back of a productive loan spell with Blackburn Rovers.

At the age of 26, he should be aware that the next contract he signs – with Fulham or anyone else – would likely last for the course of his prime years.

Adarabioyo has previously played in the Champions League for Man City and may have more of a chance of getting back to that level with Tottenham than Fulham, though Silva’s side have made a good impression since their return to the top flight.

And after the manager signed a contract extension, it appears some of his key players might be reassured that they are building something.

For Adarabioyo specifically, his current stance is deemed as something of a U-turn after he previously looked more likely to uproot in the new year.

In this case, it seems Fulham may yet have a chance of having the last laugh over Tottenham, who this summer signed Manor Solomon after his spell with the Cottagers.

What next for Tottenham if they miss out on Adarabioyo?

Finding a new defender could still be on Tottenham’s agenda, since Eric Dier has not been relied upon by Ange Postecoglou and is expected to leave the club in 2024.

Postecoglou’s preferred partnership has been Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at centre-back. However, Tottenham might need more depth, especially if they return to European football next season.

If Fulham get their way and tie Adarabioyo down, then Spurs will simply have to look elsewhere – or face up to the reality of having to pay a higher fee than planned.

