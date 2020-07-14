Tottenham tipped to seal bargain £20m deal for defensive colossus

Tottenham are being tipped to complete a deal to sign highly-rated Celtic centre-back Kristoffer Ajer this summer.

Bar the defeat at Sheffield United, Jose Mourinho’s men have looked more solid defensively since the Premier League restart.

But that has not stopped strong rumours that the Spurs chief will still sign another centre-back this summer.

Tottenham have shipped 46 goals since Mourinho took over and still look vulnerable at times, despite their recent improvements.

Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, Bundesliga youngster Ozan Kabak and Norwich’s Ben Godfrey are all targets for Spurs.

But the north London outfit are being tipped to complete a deal for Norwegian stopper Ajer instead.

Football.London recently suggested the Londoners would target the imposing 22-year-old player. But they will have their work cut out getting their man.

Leicester and Italian giants AC Milan are also reportedly in the running for his signature.

Football Insider previously started that the centre-back would command a £20m asking price. The sort of fee that would certainly suit Daniel Levy in the current financial climate.

Ajer is a commanding centre-back at 6ft 6in but is also comfortable on the ball and enjoys getting forward.

He would provide strong competition to the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier. Ajer’s arrival would also make sense given the impending exit of Jan Vertonghen, while Juan Foyth could also be shipped out.

TOTTENHAM BOOSTED AS RIGHT-BACK ASKS FOR MOURINHO TALKS

Atalanta right-back Timothy Castagne has reportedly requested talks with Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho over a move.

Castagne has impressed in his side’s push for a strong Serie A finish, playing 21 times in the Italian top flight.

The player has also been pivotal in Atalanta’s impressive run in the Champions League. The club are into the last eight of the competition, where they will face Paris Saint-Germain.

Amid his standout performances, the fact he has one year left on his contract has made his future uncertain. Read more…