Tottenham are being backed to surprisingly win the transfer race for Ivan Toney this summer with Daniel Levy having something of a hidden advantage over the Brentford striker’s fellow suitors Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal.

The England striker is one of the most coveted players in the Premier League, having averaged a goal every other game since Brentford‘s promotion to the top flight in 2021. Having scored twice in three games since his return from an eight-month suspension imposed by the FA for a breach of their betting regulations, Toney has now taken his tally to an impressive 34 strikes from 68 Premier League appearances.

During his enforced absence from the game, demand for the 27-year-old’s services appeared to reach fever pitch, with Arsenal and Chelsea both seemingly making his signing one of the priorities for the January window.

Ultimately, the Bees’ minimum £80m valuation, together with FFP concerns at both their London rivals, appeared to scupper those plans, while a third suitor, in Manchester United, are also reportedly monitoring developments and appear well placed to pounce for a summer move.

To that end, the once-capped England striker is being watched carefully by Red Devils chiefs as they ponder a prospective summer approach and it’s reported United do look best placed of that trio to secure Toney’s signature.

And reports of a summer sale away from Brentford are starting to gather pace, especially given Thomas Frank’s admission that Toney will likely move on this summer and amid his stunning admission that it would “fun to see” how the striker does in an elite Premier League side.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank told the Danish media via Tipsbladet.

Tottenham tipped to win £80m Ivan Toney race

A frank Frank continued: “We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.”

Now the summer window is expected to see that race for Toney reach boiling point. And with just a year left on his deal come the summer, the Bees will be powerless to say no if a sizeable offer comes their way for the 162-goal striker’s services.

However, rather than moving to one of Arsenal, Chelsea or United, ESPN pundit Steve Nicol believes a move across London to Tottenham actually looks the most likely and he has explained why a switch to N17 could prove the best option for Toney.

“It’s very difficult to argue with the stats. The guy’s goalscoring record in the Premier League is really, really good. I think Tottenham would be the best destination for him. I don’t believe Liverpool, City or Arsenal is the place for him,” he said.

Levy has secret weapon in transfer race

Spurs have of course money to spend on a new striker with Harry Kane not truly replaced following his £85m move to Bayern Munich last summer.

And while Ange Postecoglou has gotten a tune out of £50m man Richarlison of late, and they did strike a deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner in January, neither is considered an out and out No 9.

As a result, there is a school of thought that claims Postecoglou could look to bring in a new No 9 over the summer months.

But with the likes of Jonathan David and Joshua Zirkzee mentioned as possible targets, it’s thought the Tottenham coach would prefer a move for Toney, proven in the Premier League, if the price is right.

Now their prospects of a move have been boosted by claims that Levy may well have a secret advantage in any race to sign the England striker.

And that’s because Levy is used to work closely with Toney’s agency CAA Stellar Sports, who count Real Madrid’s Eduoardo Camavinga and Jack Grealish of Manchester City among their clients.

They also represent Tottenham pair Ben Davies and Fraser Forster, while the agency also helped negotiate exits for Joe Rodon and Harry Winks – to Leeds and Leicester, respectively – last summer.

Now Levy could take advantage of that connection to secure first refusal on Toney, though it remains to be seen if the Spurs supremo would be willing to fork out what would likely be a club-record fee for the Bees striker.

