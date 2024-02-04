Tottenham tipped to sign Chelsea star for drastically reduced fee after ‘extensive talks’

Tottenham are big admirers of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher and a fresh report has claimed they could sign him for £50m in the summer.

Spurs had a successful January window, signing Timo Werner on loan and Radu Dragusin on a permanent deal, but Ange Postecoglou ideally wanted a new centre-mid too.

The manager identified Gallagher as his main target and talks took place between Tottenham and Chelsea, but they failed to reach an agreement.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, some members of the Blues hierarchy wanted to sell the England star to help ease the club’s financial worries.

Gallagher, however, was determined to remain at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino wanted to keep hold of him until the end of the season at least.

Reports suggested that Chelsea would have considered offers in the region of £80m for the 23-year-old regardless, though.

Tottenham were unwilling to pay that much for Gallagher, but it seems that their patience could pay off.

Tottenham will try again for Gallagher in the summer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have held ‘extensive talks’ with Chelsea regarding Gallagher and remain confident they can bring him in.

It’s claimed that a fee ‘in the region of £50m’ should be enough to secure a deal if the midfielder doesn’t sign a contract extension. His current deal is set to expire in 2025.

Gallagher has become one of Chelsea’s most important players under Pochettino. He has featured in all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season – wearing the captain’s armband on several occasions.

Gallagher’s work rate, pressing and the fact he can play in a number eight or number 10 role would make him a good fit for Tottenham.

He is still a youngster, too, so he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for Spurs if they can get a deal done.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to leave in the summer, so Gallagher could be brought in as a replacement for him – although they are different kinds of players.

Gallagher may also be more tempted to join the North London club if they qualify for the Champions League this season.

Tottenham currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

