Tottenham tipped to snatch £15m winger from AC Milan’s grasp

Tottenham are reportedly mulling over whether to battle with AC Milan over Rubin Kazan’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Italian club enquired about the 20-year-old.

The winger has caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest names following impressive form last season. The youngster scored four times and assisted eight goals in 23 games as Rubin Kazan finished fourth in the Russian Premier Liga.

His international record is not bad either, netting three goals while assisting two more in his eight caps for Georgia.

There had been reports that Kvaratskhelia had entered negotiations with Milan. However, these were rubbished by Sky (via Milan News) who said that the club had only simply asked about his availability.

Kazan have valued their player at €18million (£15million), a figure Milan aren’t too sure on, the source adds.

It also said that Tottenham were interested in the services of Kvaratskhelia. There have been no reports of the London club making any official contact with Kazan over the wide man yet.

Kvaratskhelia won Georgia’s player of the year in 2020 and won the domestic Russian cup with Lokomotiv Moscow the season prior.

The attacker joined Kazan on a free transfer in July 2019 and so any figure he is sold for would reap a significant profit.

Premier League interest in Kvaratskhelia

Kvaratskhelia has been linked with a Premier League move before and confirmed in June that he had held talks with Leeds over a potential switch.

Kvaratskhelia gave insight into the talks he had had. He said: “Negotiations are underway with many clubs.

“We are already in a decisive phase. Who are we negotiating with? I cannot say that.”

“Negotiations with Leeds? Yes, they have been conducted and may resume.”

He also commented on the reports linking him with Liverpool. Juventus and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the rising talent.

He added: “I think the most interesting thing would be working with Jurgen Klopp.”

Kvaratskhelia has played 52 times for Kazan since his move two years ago, scoring seven goals and notching 13 assists.

The Russian season is already underway, with the winger helping his side to a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow in their opening fixture.