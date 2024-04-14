Tottenham are being backed to beat Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to the signing of Ivan Toney this summer with Ange Postecoglou tipped to make a “statement transfer” by bringing in the England man at the expense of a divisive Spurs star.

The Brentford hot-shot is likely to leave the Gtech Community Stadium this summer with his contract at the club due to expire in summer 2025 and with the Bees eager to sell the 28-year-old while they can still turn over a massive profit on him. Capped twice by England and now seen as the most viable back-up to Harry Kane in the Three Lions squad, Toney will not be short of suitors this summer.

And with Thomas Frank as good as admitting that Toney will leave, admitting it will be “fun” to see him in action for another Premier League side, speculation over the striker’s future is beginning to heat up.

That transfer race is gathering serious pace too amid claims the Bees are willing to accept a fee less than initially expected for Toney. Talked about as a £70m target in the January window, it seems an offer of £50m is now likely going to be enough for Brentford to sell – though Frank has been quickly to laugh off talk of a cut price move to Manchester United.

Indeed, having plundered an impressive 169-career goals, Toney will certainly be a man in demand.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed interest from the Red Devils is serious, while both Arsenal and Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for the striker, with the London rivals both seeking a new No 9 this summer.

Tottenham tipped to beat off rivals and win Ivan Toney race

However, one side quietly humming along in the background are Tottenham, with Postecoglou’s side themselves still seeking a replacement for Harry Kane following his exit to Bayern Munich last summer.

Spurs have managed with either Richarlison or Son Heung-min as their central striker option this season, but former goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes the Aussie coach is set to make something of a transfer statemement by both winning the race for Toney and in allowing divisive Brazilian forward Richarlison to move on.

“They haven’t struggled this season,” Robinson told the Football Insider podcast. “Son has taken on the mantle, he has done incredibly well with his goalscoring levels.

“Richarlison at times has not been consistent enough or has not been given an opportunity or a run in the side for long enough. If Son is fit, it seems to be him who plays as the nine for the majority of the time.

“If they are going to go and get a number nine, don’t mess about. Don’t go and get a number nine that can play wide like they did with Richarlison. Don’t get a utility player who can play in different positions.

“If you want a number nine to replace Kane, go and spend big, go and get Toney. He just fits the bill.

“If you’re going to get that type of player who plays on the shoulder and presses high, the way that Postecoglou wants his team to play. That’s a real step up, and it’s a huge statement of intent.

“It’s looking now like Spurs are going to be in the Champions League next season, barring a disaster, it will happen, with the coefficiency fifth place coming in as well.”

Toney signing to take Spurs on to next level

Robinson added: “You’re going to be in the Champions League, you want to compete and go to the next level, sign that type of player, the Toney type of player.

“We’ve had Richarlison who can play there and play wide, Brennan Johnson has been a good signing, he can play there and play wide.

“Son does both, and does both extremely well. If you’re going to go out and sign a number nine, don’t sign another player like an attacking midfielder who can do a job.

“Go and sign a number nine, go and make a real statement. And with Toney, that would be the type of player who would be a fantastic fit for Spurs.”

With Toney backed to sign, reports claim Spurs could look to finance the move by cashing in on Richarlison.

The Brazilian striker has enjoyed an improved second season in N17, scoring 11 times in 28 games.

But there is a feeling among fans that he is not prolific enough to help Spurs reach the next level and, amid reports of a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia, it’s claimed the club could look to cash in at the first opportunity.

