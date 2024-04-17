Tottenham are reportedly keen to make a surprise move for Anthony Martial after it was confirmed he would be leaving Old Trafford this summer – but there remains two conditions attached to any potential deal, while Spurs are far from the only club in for his services.

The Frenchman moved to Old Trafford as a teenager back in summer 2015, arriving at Manchester United as a relative-unknown from Monaco and for an initial fee of £36m. The package for Martial included a number of add-ons that could have seen the total fee reach £58m, though the final fee ultimately landed on £44.7m – making him, at the time, the most costly teenage player in football history.

However, despite some early initial promise, the 30-time France international cut a frustrating figure at United, with a plethora of managers – aside from perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – failing to get the best out of his mercurial talents.

Now 28, and into his ninth season at Old Trafford, Martial finds himself out of contract in the summer and eligible for a free transfer with the Red Devils deciding against handing him an extension.

And despite scoring just 12 goals over the last three seasons, Martial – who earns a £250,000 a week at Old Trafford – does not find himself short of suitors, with clubs in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Turkey all reportedly keen.

The strongest interest of all has come from Italy, with both Juventus and Inter Milan touted as suitors, according to Tuttosport.

But the Italian paper claims, that with Martial making his financial demands clear, his wages could prove too vast for either of the Serie A giants.

What are the conditions attached to Tottenham signing Anthony Martial?

As a result, the report claims Tottenham are now reportedly sniffing around a potential deal, which it is claimed is subject to two conditions.

First up, Martial has reportedly told any suitors he is looking for a minimum three-year deal on wages of £100,000 a week, in the region of just over £5m (€6m) a year. And while those sort of demands look a little on the steep side, it is an amount Spurs could potentially stretch to if required.

And secondly, it’s believed his signing would likely be on hold until Tottenham find out what competition they are in next season amid their current battle with Aston Villa for the fourth and final Champions League place. And should Tottenham beat Unai Emery’s side in that particular race, they will be much better placed to offer a deal to Martial.

As it stands, there is also interest in the player from Turkey, with Fenerbahce also tempted by the chance to sign him as a free agent.

However, there is a strong belief that Martial could be tempted to stay in England and prove United wrong for deciding against extending his contract.

Either way, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the decision has been communicated to Martial’s agent that he will be allowed to depart Old Trafford this summer.

The reporter stated on X, formerly Twitter: “Anthony Martial will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, no doubts.

“He’s going to pick his favourite option as next club in the coming months, now focused on recovery.”

Tottenham old boy would not be happy with Martial signing

Any move to Spurs, however, would not go down well with everyone and former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has publicly voiced his disapproval of the player on multiple occasions in the past.

Speaking on talkSPORT about him in 2021, the pundit hit out at the forward’s work ethic and attitude.

“Martial was shocking, really bad performance from him,” O’Hara said after Manchester United drew 1-1 against Southampton.

“He just plays like he’s not bothered if he plays well or not – it’s a weird attitude. He plays like he doesn’t care if he’s good or not. He’s got so much talent, but not good enough – miles off it. Him and Lukaku are worlds apart.”

Despite the reports in Italy, it would come as a surprise were Spurs to make a concrete move for the player given their vast array of attacking options and with Ange Postecoglou’s demands for a strong work ethic in his players.

As it stands, Martial will depart Old Trafford having returned modest figures of 90 goals and 48 assists in 317 matches.

