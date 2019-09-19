Tottenham are being tipped to step up their interest in a Benfica centre-back in January as doubts continue over Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld’s futures.

Reports back in March claimed that Spurs were looking at Francisco Ferro over the summer, having scouted the 22-year-old in Benfica’s Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb – a game in which he scored a stunning long-range goal.

Last season was Ferro’s breakout one, making 13 league appearances and also featuring four times in Europe, and he is being tipped to become Benfica’s latest prospect to move to a European giant.

The Portuguese star only signed a new contract with Benfica in March that will keep him at the club until 2023, with a huge £85million release clause in his deal.

However, the latest reports claim that Tottenham are not concerned about that figure as they begin the search for replacements for their veteran Belgian duo.

Both players could leave on a free next summer, potentially leaving Spurs with only inconsistent duo Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth as recognised centre-backs, promoting Mauricio Pochettino to sound out possible replacements.

Ferro is renowned for his technical ability and physicality and at 6ft 3in is also a real threat from set-pieces, something that Pochettino is keen to add to his side.

