Tottenham are being backed to step up their quest to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto in the coming weeks, having been told the star is ‘next level’ and amid claims Ange Postecoglou will abandon his interest in a Barcelona star to get a deal done.

The north London side have made rapid strides since the Aussie’s somewhat surprise appointment as manager over the summer with Tottenham fans already very much in love with Angeball and the 58-year-old’s relaxed and no-nonsense demeanour. Currently sat fifth in the Premier League table, supporters are hoping that a strong finish to the season can see the club hold off both Manchester United and Aston Villa in pursuit of a top-four finish and to seal a return to the Champions League.

Were that to happen, it would not only represent a brilliant first season at the helm but also help significantly with Postecoglou and Daniel Levy’s plans to take the club to the next level.

In order for that to happen, certainly on the transfers front, the two men are already putting plans in place to bring in a number of key signings, with three positions very much in their mind.

First up, Postecoglou’s desire to sign a new all-action midfielder is well documented with Spurs retaining their interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

The Spurs boss, though, also hopes to further strengthen his attack, with a new striker – and potential replacement for Harry Kane – as well as a new winger also in his sights.

Spurs have been linked with Ivan Toney, but the Brentford man won’t come cheap and Spurs are more likely to shop abroad with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush tipped in recent days.

Spurs see Pedro Neto as top target ahead of Barcelona, Athletic Club stars

In terms of a winger, Spurs have a number of options under review, having been linked with the likes of former Leeds star Raphinha – tipped to be sold by Barcelona this summer – and Athletic Bilbao talisman Nico Williams under surveillance.

However, another on their radar is electric Wolves star Pedro Neto, whom is enjoying a brilliant season under Gary O’Neil and has three goals and nine assists to his name so far.

His form has caught the attention of Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta a huge admirer and seemingly desperate to poach the 23-year-old to Emirates Stadium.

But in recent days it is Tottenham who are rumoured to be more strongly on his trail and now a move to N17 has been talked up by two different sources.

“Pedro Neto is somebody on their radar,” transfer journalist Dean Jones told GiveMeSport.

“Raphinha has been mentioned as well. Nico Williams, at Athletic Bilbao, is another player that they’re continuing to monitor. It will be interesting. Pedro Neto will be a very difficult one to get because of the competition that there will be to actually sign him.

“But Tottenham have signed a couple of players recently, that they’ve done well to get through the door, and they will believe that anything is possible.”

Tottenham tipped to ditch Timo Werner to sign Wolves star

Spurs did bring in another forward option in January in the form of Timo Werner, who returned to London from RB Leipzig on a season’s loan but with a view to make the move a permanent €15m deal in the summer.

However, Postecoglou is now being tipped to turn his back on the permanent capture of the former Chelsea man and put his entire focus into the capture of Neto.

That potential move has been talked up by former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who has described Neto as ‘elite-level’.

“He’s better than [Timo] Werner. He’s better than [Brennan] Johnson. He’s better than [Giovani] Lo Celso,” said Robinson.

“You could argue that he’d probably play ahead of Kulusevski. He wouldn’t play ahead of Sonny [Heung-min] or Richarlison as a striker but he is that next-level player and if Spurs are to go on and are to back Ange then to bring in a player like Neto would be a huge statement.”

Another admirer of the player is talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor and he reckons the player is also destined to play at the top.

Speaking to Football Insider last year, he said: “They [Arsenal] need proper backup for Saka and Martinelli. Trossard, Vieira and Smith Rowe – these are all good players, but there’s no one with that blistering pace,” said Agbonlahor.

“Neto has shown that. He’s had a tough two years with injury, but he’s got that. He would suit Arsenal perfectly if they could get him in.”

Neto has been capped five times by Portugal, while his deal at Molineux runs to 2027. He is rated in the £60m bracket by O’Neil and the Wolves board.

