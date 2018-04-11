£70m star buys house in England as he picks from Spurs, Man Utd, Chelsea

Gareth Bale is reported to have bought a house back in England and favours a move to Tottenham ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea, according to the latest claims in the Spanish media.

The Wales forward seems certain to return to the Premier League this summer with his five-year spell at the Bernabeu set to come to an end.

And according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, the 28-year-old has chosen to return to Tottenham and has already bought a house in England in anticipation of the move.

The reports claims that both United and Chelsea have held talks over a potential deal for Bale, but it’s suggested he favours a switch back to his former club as they prepare to move into their brand new stadium.

Bale was won three Champions League titles during his time in Madrid, but injuries and a loss of form have curtailed his progress with Real and it appears the club are ready to cash in.

Real were said to have hoped to net €90million (£78million) from the sale of Bale, but it’s claimed Spurs have talked them into accepting a €10million less with the report suggesting £70million will talk them into a sale.

This all comes despite denials from Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett, who on Tuesday went to great pains to stress his client still loved the club and they still loved him.

“Gareth is a Real Madrid player and loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid love Gareth,” Barnett told ESPN FC. “All this talk about leaving is written by reporters who have no idea what is going on and who need to write something and don’t care if it is true or not.”

However, reports that he has opted for a return to north London will likely get Spurs fans excited, with chairman Daniel Levy hoping to make Bale his marquee signing ahead of their move to their redeveloped White Hart Lane home and link the player up with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen.

