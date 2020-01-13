Tottenham to complete bargain loan deal; option to buy fee also set

Midfielder Gedson Fernandes is expected in London to have a Tottenham medical and sign for the Premier League club on Monday.

O Jogo reported on Sunday that Spurs would be paying a €4.5m loan fee for the Benfica youngster, who is arriving on an initial 18-month deal, while they put the buying option at €50-60m.

Monday’s edition of Record reports that Gedson will sign on Monday and have the option to buy set at €60m.

It has also been stated again that Jorge Mendes and Miguel Pinho have been working together on the transfer.

In addition – and somewhat surprisingly – A Bola states the buying option is €50m but that Tottenham will only pay a much lesser of figure of €1.5m for the loan.

Despite the conflicting reports on figures for the deal, it would appear that one thing is certain – Gedson Fernandes will be a Tottenham player in the next 24 hours.

However, one player who will not be arriving at the north London club is a major target from last summer in Bruno Fernandes.

The Portugal playmaker appears to be closing in on a big-money move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have called upon the services of an intermediary to help them sign Krzysztof Piatek, but could move for a former striker instead.

Spurs are in need of cover for Harry Kane in attack, after the England captain was ruled out until April with injury.

AC Milan forward Piatek is understood to be among their top targets, although recent reports that he had agreed to join up with them this weekend proved to be premature.

That does not mean the chase is over for the Polish international, though, as Gazzetta Dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira reveals that Spurs are ready to open new tracks to pursue him.

Schira claims that Tottenham have approached intermediary Frank Trimboli to help them negotiate with Milan over the future of Piatek. Read more…