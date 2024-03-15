Tottenham to derail cheeky Man Utd plan by triggering £15m clause; manager drops big transfer hint

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has shares his thoughts on future of Tottenham star Timo Werner

RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose has hinted that Tottenham will sign Timo Werner on a permanent deal after he has found good form in North London.

The former Chelsea man, who sealed a loan move to Spurs in January, has scored two goals and made two assists in seven appearances under Ange Postecoglou so far.

The Tottenham manager heaped praise on Werner in a recent interview: “He’s been really important,” Postecoglou said

“If we hadn’t brought him in there’d have been far more of a burden on the other players, especially with Sonny away.

“We threw him straight in. He’s made an impact but I think he can get even better.”

Tottenham have the option to sign Werner permanently for £15m. The forward’s form hasn’t gone unnoticed, however, with Man Utd reportedly considering a move for him in the summer.

Dan Ashworth is thought to be a big admirer of the Germany international and he believes he’d be a perfect partner for Rasmus Hojlund.

However, Werner’s future is firmly in Tottenham’s hands.

Tottenham tipped to sign Timo Werner permanently

Leipzig boss Rose has now shared his thoughts on Werner, saying that he’s happy that he has found form for Tottenham after he endured a difficult time in Germany.

“We are not in contact, but of course I am following his development,” Rose said.

“He starts scoring again, this is a result of being comfortable and feeling good. He should keep riding the wave.

“Basically, he is one of our players, but Tottenham obviously have the opportunity to sign him completely.”

Reports suggest that Spurs need to decide before the middle of June whether or not they are willing to pay the £15m to sign Werner permanently.

If the attacker continues playing how he has in his last few games, you’d think that Postecoglou would be more than happy to keep him.

If Tottenham turn down that chance, however, there are plenty of clubs such as Man Utd waiting to swoop in for his signature.

Werner could still end up back with Leipzig, too, as Rose has clearly been impressed with how he’s played in the Premier League this term.

