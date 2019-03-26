Tottenham to finally sign Man Utd, Arsenal target in cut-price deal

Inter Milan are finally ready to allow winger Ivan Perisic leave the club and Tottenham are reportedly keen on a cut-price deal.

The Croatia wideman has been the subject of sustained interest from Manchester United over the last 12 months, while Arsenal were close to signing the 30-year-old in January before the arrival of Denis Suarez.

On both occasions it’s understood Inter blocked the deals, but now, according to TuttomercatoWeb, Tottenham are keen to land the player for a knock-down fee.

Inter’s previous asking price of €35million has been lowered this summer to €25million and that has grabbed the interest of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Spurs have failed to sign a single player in the last two windows, but Mauricio Pochettino, who wanted Perisic in January, is expected to be handed funds come the end of the season to improve his squad.

BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed in January that Arsenal had approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic.

It was claimed that the Gunners wanted the player on loan with a £35million option to purchase and Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta even admitted the winger wanted to move to London.

The move though never happened with Luciano Spalletti claiming his player was misled by the Gunners “it was not a true offer”.

In January Perisic claimed that a move to Man Utd was close to happening in 2018.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic admitted.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, [Luciano] Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role.”