Jonathan David could join Dominic Solanke at Tottenham this summer if Ange Postecoglou gets his way

Tottenham are ready to sign two more attackers for a combined £85m despite spending big on Dominic Solanke, Barcelona are planning a ‘super contract’ to lure away a Liverpool star, while Man Utd’s next two signings after Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt have been named.

POSTECOGLOU TARGETS NEW FRONTLINE WITH €30M STRIKER NEXT

Tottenham are ready to launch a firm offer to bring in another new centre forward in Jonathan David with Ange Postecoglou still looking for further attacking reinforcements to go alongside Dominic Solanke.

Spurs splashed out a club-record fee of £65m to sign England cap Solanke from Bournemouth over the weekend after triggering the exit clause in the 26-year-old striker’s Cherries contract. Seen as the natural replacement for Harry Kane, Solanke was presented to his new supporters over the weekend ahead of Kane’s first match back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Bayern Munich.

However, it seems Postecoglou and Tottenham are not yet finished in strengthening their forward options with a double deal to go alongside Solanke also reportedly in the works.

And according to widespread reports, the next man in their sights is Lille striker David, who now has just under 11 months remaining on his deal with the Ligue 1 side.

David has proved one of French football’s best strikers since moving to Lille, where he has scored 84 goals in 184 appearances. And with an impressive tally of 28 in 54 games for his country, Canada, there is no doubting Lille would be losing one of their top stars of recent years if the 24-year-old departs.

Per reports, Lille are now open to his sale for a mere €30m (£25.7m), which has put Postecoglou on red alert.

And it’s claimed the Spurs boss is emploring his side to make their approach for the player as soon as possible to ensure they can get a deal over the line and potentially pair him up with Solanke in what would be a new-look attack.

Tottenham are not the only Premier League side keen, with Chelsea also among his suitors. However, with the door opening for the Blues to bring Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge, Spurs could be gifted a free hit at signing the 121 goal star, whio started his career in Belgium with Gent.

Tottenham transfers: Commentator tips move for Eberechi Eze

Postecoglou is also back on the trail of Eberechi Eze, per reports, with the Tottenham boss looking to create a bold and fluid new front four with Solanke and David flanked by Son Heung-min and Crystal Palace star.

With the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski in reserve, Postecoglou wants to create a deep squad full of attacking intent which will not only excite their supporters, but also ensure they have the squad depth needed to push for a place in the Premier League’s top four and make serious inroads in the Europa League.

Any deal for Eze will not come cheap with Palace likely to hold out for a fee of around £60m for the seven-times capped England star.

Spurs were linked with a move for Eze prior to this summer’s European Championships, but now ESPN commentator, Ian Darke, believes the move is finally set to come to fruition.

Labelling the player one of the best ball carriers in the Premier League, Darke stated: “I have noticed Spurs are favourites to sign Eberechi Eze, the Crystal Palace and England flair player and creator.

“So those (Solanke and Eze) would be interesting signings.”

Eze racked up 11 goals and four assists in just 27 Premier League games last season and former Spurs winger Chris Waddle also reckons he would be an ideal fit in Postecoglou’s system.

“He’s a great talent,” said Waddle. “I think he’d mainly be used in a wide role. He’s got pace, grace and balance. The Spurs fans would love to watch him. He’s definitely a Tottenham player. He would be a great addition,” he stated.

Deals for both Eze and David would set Spurs back a combined £85m and mark them as one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders this summer.

Solanke (£65m) and Archie Gray (£40m) have already signed on the dotted line, with those next two deals set to take their spending soaring towards the £200m mark.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham tumble asking price for Aston Villa midfield target, with crushing loss to become grim reality

LIVERPOOL CONTINUE TALKS OVER MAMARDASHVILI

Liverpool are to continue talks with Valencia over a deal for Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili amid a claim that he will be sold for some price lower than his €45m valuation. (various)

Chelsea are in talks over a deal to bring Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge as part of Atletico Madrid’s talks to bring England midfielder Conor Gallagher to Stamford Bridge. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are in talks with Red Bull Salzburg over the sale of midfielder Bobby Clark, who is also wanted by Leeds, Norwich, Sheffield United and Coventry. The Austrian side have already seen an offer worth €9.6m (£8.2m) rejected and are favourites for his signature. (The Athletic)

Arsenal right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy is set to join Genoa with the two clubs in final discussions over a fee for the 20-year-old. (La Repubblica)

Manchester United have spurned the chance to sign former Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who is available on a free transfer this summer. (AS)

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal will undergo a medical at La Madonnina Clinic on Monday ahead of long-awaited move to AC Milan, with the Italian giants striking a deal worth an initial €15m plus €2m in add-ons. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid have rejected what has been described as a ‘significant offer’ from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia for Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior, whom they wanted to make the face of their game ahead of 2034 World Cup. (The Athletic)

Juventus have met with Atalanta to resolve their differences over the fee for Teun Koopmeiners with a move in the region of €60m now expected to go through. That signing will free up Atalanta to bring in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as his replacement in a deal worth around €28m. (Sky Italia)

Napoli are closing on the signings of both David Neres and Billy Gilmour after reaching agreements with both players. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea are gaining hopeful that a deal can be done for Victor Osimhen with Napoli open to the signing of Romelu Lukaku AND unwanted Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as part of a three-way swap deal. (Rudy Galetti, TEAMtalk exclusive)

BARCELONA RIVAL REAL MADRID FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD DEAL

Barcelona are ready to rival Real Madrid to the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold next summer if the defender continues to wind down his contract at Anfield. Agents for the Blaugrana have already signalled their intentions to offer the 25-year-old a ‘super contract’ to depart Anfield in 2025. (various)

Brentford striker Ivan Toney could find himself on the move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ahli looking at a deal to sign the England international, who now has less than 11 months remaining on his contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona have told agent Jorge Mendes to find winger Ansu Fati a new club with the player now free to leave following the capture of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. (Sport)

Barca are also back on the trail of Nico Williams and are planning a fresh offer to Athletic Bilbao after being told the Spain winger has made it clear he wants to make the move to Catalonia this summer. (Sport)

AC Milan are looking into a possible deal for Nottingham Forest’s Brazilian midfielder Danilo, with negotiations for AS Monaco man Youssouf Fofana and Borussia Monchengladbach player Manu Kone dragging on. (Sky Italia)

Fiorentina are emerging as a concrete option to sign free agent former Barcelona man Sergi Roberto. Following his departure, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been named as the new captain at the Camp Nou. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal are emerging as surprise contenders to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, with the France winger likely to face limited game-time this season following the capture of Michael Olise. Barcelona are also keen on the 28-year-old. (various)

NEXT TWO MAN UTD SIGNINGS AFTER DE LIGT AND MAZRAOUI NAMED

Manchester United likely to make Sofyan Amrabat and Sander Berge signings No 5 and 6 of the summer after Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, with PSG’s refusal to budge on their €60m valuation of Manuel Ugarte seen as too high by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (Fabrizio Romano)

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez expects to finalise a transfer to Atletico Madrid in the next 72 hours with the total package likely to be worth up to €95m (£81.3m) to the Premier League champions. (AS)

VfB Stuttgart are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign unwanted striker Armando Broja on an initial season-long loan deal. (Sky Germany)

AC Milan are in talks with Roma over a loan-to-buy deal for England striker Tammy Abraham, who has been cleared to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer. (Calciomercato)

Borussia Dortmund are poised to seal the signing of Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim in a deal worth €30m (£25.7m). The likes of Manchester United and Liverpool have previously been linked with the Germany forward. (Sky Germany)

Nottingham Forest have rejected an approach from Atalanta for Wales defender Neco Williams, with their offer of €20m (£17.1m) not considered high enough. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are looking into a deal for Adrien Rabiot in addition to Martin Zubimendi, with Arne Slot open to allowing Wataru Endo to join Marseille if he can convince the pair to move to Anfield. (various)