Tottenham to hijack Liverpool move for perfect Salah replacement after Postecoglou’s blunt transfer admission

Tottenham and Liverpool are admirers of Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, who ‘dreams’ of joining a Premier League club this summer.

The Premier League duo are keen on signing a new winger in the upcoming window and the Egyptian international has been identified as a target for both clubs.

Having joined Frankfurt on a free transfer last summer, Marmoush has scored an impressive 16 goals and registered six assists from 38 games this season.

The 25-year-old is considered to be one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga and is open to a summer move.

According to German outlet Bild, Tottenham and Liverpool are ‘both showing an interest’ in Marmoush, but he won’t be a cheap signing.

Marmoush is under contract until 2027 and Frankfurt don’t want to sell him unless an offer of ‘around €50m (approx. £42.9m)’ is put on the table.

The Bundesliga side are planning for his departure, however, with their sporting director Markus Krosche identifyng Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Mohamed Amoura as a potential replacement.

Tottenham, Liverpool eye move for Bundesliga ace

Ange Postecoglou is keen to see Tottenham challenge for trophies next season and has ambitious aims for the summer transfer window to help him achieve that.

As well as a winger, the manager is keen to bring in a new midfielder, with Chelsea star Conor Gallagher being his top target, as exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk.

A new centre-back is also a priority for Postecoglou. We could also see several players leave Tottenham in the upcoming window.

“We need change. Change has to happen,” Postecoglou said in a recent press conference. ” We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

“We can’t be there yet because it’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey… whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

Liverpool, on the other hand, could be forced into signing a new winger like Marmoush should Mo Salah complete a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad have reportedly submitted an offer of £100m (including add-ons) for Salah which the Reds could accept given he’s only under contract until 2025.

Marmoush has the potential to be a perfect replacement for the 31-year-old, so it will be interesting to see whether Tottenham or Liverpool make the first move in the race for his signature.

