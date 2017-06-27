Tottenham to move for €3million Spanish goalkeeper

Tottenham are pondering a move for Carlos Abad after Real Madrid ended their interest in the Tenerife goalkeeper.

The European champions had first option to sign the stopper, who turns 22 on Wednesday, following a two-year stint on loan at Real Madrid’s reserve side Castilla.

However, Marca claims Real turned down the chance to make the move permanent, with the paper now claiming Tottenham are pondering a swoop for the keeper.

Mauricio Pochettino is in the market for a new third-choice goalkeeper after opting not to make Pau Lopez’s loan deal a permanent one.

And Abad could fit the bill, although the player is also wanted by unnamed clubs in La Liga and Serie A too.

Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm are firmly estabalished as Tottenham’s first two keepers, but with the latter in the final year of his contract, Spurs could allow him to leave if they can bring in another top-class understudy.

Abad has appeared 67 times during his time with Castilla, keeping 18 clean sheets in the process.