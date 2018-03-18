Tottenham to open Dembele talks despite eyeing long-term replacement

Mousa Dembele is reportedly set to open talks over a new contract at Tottenham despite the club seemingly lining-up his long-term replacement.

The Belgium midfielder’s current deal runs out at the end of next season and Spurs are keen for him to commit his future to the club beyond that.

The 30-year-old is said to be keen on a deal worth around £100,000-a-week, after taking his game to a new level in the second half of this season, according to the report in The Sun.

Spurs, meanwhile, are reportedly looking at Dembele’s long-term successor in the form of Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Amadou Haidara.

The Mali international, 20, has been outstanding during his side’s run to the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Austrian side signed Haidara from Malian outfit JMG Academy Bamako two years ago and he has since established himself as a first-team regular.

The Sun also claims that Spurs see Haidara as a star in the making and are mulling over making a summer bid for the player.