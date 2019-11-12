Mauricio Pochettino is reported to have identified a highly-rated Roma star as a key January target, amid claims in the Italian press an official approach from Tottenham is being prepared.

With the January window due to open in just 50 days, Pochettino is turning his thoughts to strengthening a Spurs squad that has, so far, struggled to reach the heights of last season.

And according to Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, Tottenham are ready to launch a bid for Pellegrini in the coming days which will give Roma something serious to consider.

As per the report, Tottenham are prepared to make an opening offer of €50m (£42.8m) to the Giallorossi for Pellegrini, despite the fact the midfielder has been sidelined since mid-September with a fractured metatarsal injury.

Pellegrini’s contract with Roma runs until 2022 and while it’s reported ‘neither club nor player are thinking about a transfer’, it’s claimed Tottenham’s offer will give all parties something to think about.

It’s not the first time Pellegrini has been linked with Tottenham either, with reports over the summer suggesting Spurs had been in talks with his agent over a potential future move to north London.

Tottenham have continued to track his progress since then and despite spending the last six weeks on the sidelines, it’s claimed Pochettino remains very much interested in adding the stylish midfielder to the Tottenham engine room.

However, the report claims Roma are likely to respond by telling Spurs to spend up to €60m (£51.5m) in order to convince them to cash in on a player who has become an integral member of their side as well as a regular in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squads.

Christian Eriksen, meanwhile, has opened up about his worrying loss of form at Tottenham this season and discussed his ongoing contract situation.