Tottenham to raid Leeds for Man Utd, Liverpool target; swap deal possible as Farke eyes Spurs man

Tottenham could use Joe Rodon in a deal for Leeds star Archie Gray

Tottenham are among the clubs interested in Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray and could hold an advantage in negotiations should they make a move for him.

The 18-year-old has played a key role in the Whites’ promotion campaign, making 37 Championship appearances for them this season.

Gray generally plays in midfield but has shown his versatility this term by featuring as a right-back on multiple occasions.

The Leeds academy has produced some real gems over the years, but Gray may well be the most promising yet, and he could be worth a LOT of money if he keeps progressing at his current rate.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Liverpool have both registered an interest in the teenager.

Gray only signed a new contract with Leeds in January but they are already trying to tie him down to fresh terms. They are looking to include an £80m release clause to protect themselves from losing him on the cheap

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Tottenham exit plan after forward’s disastrous deal turns sour

Tottenham in for Archie Gray; Leeds want Joe Rodon

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have ‘joined the race’ for Gray and are ‘eager’ to beat the competition to his signature.

Leeds are set to be ‘deluged with bids’ for the England under-21s international this summer should they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire club currently sit in second in the Championship table but third-placed Leicester City are just one point behind them with a game in hand.

READ MORE: Chelsea rocked as Arsenal explode into race for electric Leeds attacker with 26 goal contributions this term

With Tottenham alongside Man Utd and Liverpool in the race for Gray, they could potentially use one of their players – who Leeds are keen to sign – in a part-exchange deal for the youngster.

As per a seperate report from Football Insider, Spurs are ‘ready to sell’ centre-back Joe Rodon this summer, who is currently on loan with Leeds.

Rodon has proved to be a valuable addition to Daniel Farke’s squad – making 36 Championship appearances for the Whites so far – helping them to keep 17 clean sheets.

Farke has previously admitted that he would love to sign the ‘crucial’ defender on a permanent deal.

Tottenham reportedly value Rodon at approximately £15m, so could knock that amount off any potential fee for Gray with a part-exchange offer.

It will be interesting to see if Ange Postecoglou’s side consider a bid of this nature if they do approach Leeds for him this summer.

The Whites will no doubt be looking for a very sizeable fee on top of Rodon, however, given Gray is reportedly valued at over £50m.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham ‘plan to accept’ offer for disgruntled star, as three huge clubs prepare moves