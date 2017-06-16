Tottenham to rival Liverpool for £30m Serie A star – report

Tottenham will reportedly rival Liverpool to sign £30million forward Keita Balde should his preferred switch to Juventus not materialise.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has proven to be a huge success in Serie A, plundering 18 goals in 34 games last season for Lazio.

However, with his current deal set to expire in a year, Balde is expected to move on this summer given his refusal to extend his stay at the Stadio Olympico.

The Daily Mirror report that the player himself is holding out for a move to Juventus, but as yet there has been no solid movement from the Serie A champions.

That is understood to have alerted Tottenham and Liverpool to the possibility of a deal.

Everton have also been linked with a move, but Balde is thought to be only entertaining offers from clubs who can offer him Champions League football next season.