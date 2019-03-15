Tottenham to use funds from Eriksen sale to move for quartet

Tottenham are reportedly ready to use funds from the potential sale of Christian Eriksen this summer to land four new signings.

The club are said to have accepted that the Denmark playmaker will move on at the end of the season and, having not spent a penny in the last two transfer windows, Spurs are now reportedly ready to splash the cash again.

Eriksen and centre-back Toby Alderweireld are expected to be the two biggest names to quit the club this summer, while the likes Danny Rose, Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen are also likely to move on.

Midfielder Eriksen will enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer and there has so far been no breakthrough in talks over what would be a bumper new deal.

Spurs are also powerless to prevent Alderweireld, 30, from leaving due to a £26million release clause – with Manchester United once again said to be ready to make a move for a player they wanted last summer.

With several players heading for the exit door, Mauricio Pochettino will be allowed to add to his squad, and the report states that four names are in the frame to head to north London.

Spurs scouts continue to monitor Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish after failing to land the midfielder last summer, while Hull’s Jarrod Bowen has been watched extensively.

Valencia’s Carlos Soler is also on Spurs’ radar, while Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has been considered as a possible understudy to Harry Kane – although clubs in China are known to be looking at the Serb.

Despite publicly refusing to complain about the club’s recent lack of business, Pochettino is said to be frustrated behind the scenes – prompting the club to back the manager this summer and finally part with some cash.

