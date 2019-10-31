Tottenham have been given hope that a January 2020 deal for a top target could now be on – if they match their cheeky failed bid for the player from the summer.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with Spurs in the summer, with the player even revealing that terms were agreed over a move to North London before his club blocked the move.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have not given up hope on bringing Fernandes to North London with the club’s interest still very much apparent – with reports suggesting he could be targeted as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, who continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.

And despite the reported interest in the player from Manchester United – their executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward coming clean on those rumours here – it seems Tottenham were the only side to have made a firm approach for Fernandes, as detailed here by Sporting president Frederico Varandas.

As per the report last month, Spurs saw what was deemed a cheeky €40m approach for Fernandes rejected, with Tottenham’s proposal said to have included a further €20m payment (or €10m apiece) if they won either the Champions League or the Premier League.

However, A Bola has given Spurs fresh hope that that offer could now be accepted should they match the bid again in January.

With Sport Witness translating, it is claimed that talks between Fernandes and Sporting over a new deal have reached an impasse, with the Portuguese giants said to be willing to listen to offers for the player should an agreement not be reached.

Furthermore, the article claims that Sporting’s president Varandas can “no longer guarantee” the player will still be at the club come the end of January, with the sale of their prized asset now viewed as more likely than not come the mid-season transfer window.

Whether Tottenham will make a fresh approach remains to be seen, but with Daniel Levy being the shrewd operator that he is, and given Sporting’s seemingly increasing wish to sell the player, it wouldn’t be a huge shock to see Spurs somehow pull of a transfer coup at even less than what was offered for Fernandes in the summer.