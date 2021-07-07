Tottenham told of star signing who fits Nuno system, Levy pocket perfectly

Tottenham should seriously think about signing Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, who fits Nuno Espirito Santo’s style of play, according to one pundit.

New Spurs boss Nuno has a sizeable job on his hands if he is to steer the club back up the Premier League table. Chairman Daniel Levy proposed a rebuild under Jose Mourinho after fears that Mauricio Pochettino’s side had peaked following the Champions League final. However, Mourinho did not fare much better.

As such, he got the sack in April and Spurs have not moved on much since Pochettino left.

Nuno has had links with a number of signings in his bid to make it third time lucky with managers for Levy. Indeed, midfielder Joao Palhinha and striker Dusan Vlahovic are both reportedly targets.

Meanwhile, Spurs have reportedly opened talks about signing Denmark international Vestergaard. The speculation comes amid doubts over Toby Alderweireld’s future in north London.

Speaking to Football Insider, pundit Alan Hutton insisted that Vestergaard would be a top signing for Tottenham. Not only would he fit in with Nuno’s tactics, but he would come fairly cheap given his contract situation.

“I think he could go in there and do a job,” Hutton said.

“He’s obviously got the experience of playing with Southampton in the Premier League, he’s a main player for them. He’s got a lovely diagonal ball.

“He can play in a three, he can play in a four so he’s flexible. We know Nuno likes to change between the two of them, the three at the back or the four.

“Going into the final year of his contract, you can probably pick him up for a decent fee, which would work in favour for the likes of Daniel Levy.”

Vestergaard has played 79 times for Southampton since his move from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.

He is also a senior international, having played 28 times for Denmark. Indeed, he has played in all five of his country’s Euro 2020 matches and will play a part in Wednesday’s semi-final with England.

Hutton added that Spurs could do with a freshening up at the back, with Vestergaard an ideal signing.

Pundit backs Tottenham, Vestergaard transfer

“For me, Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen were the best partnership for a couple of seasons,” the pundit added.

“They were outstanding but they were coming to the end. Alderweireld’s only got two years left on his contract, he could possibly look to move on.

“There’s room for new players to come in. Vestergaard, the power of him, wow, the strength, he doesn’t mind just defending.

“He’s also got that kind of cultured pass so I think he’d fit into that team nicely.”