Tottenham told they must obliterate two transfer records to sign goal machine before Man Utd, Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur have found out they will have to break their transfer record in order to sign red-hot Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez, who is also wanted by Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Gimenez fired Feyenoord to the Dutch title last season, as he netted 15 league goals in 32 games. He bagged a further eight goals in the Europa League and Dutch cup, though Feyenoord were unable to triumph in either of those competitions.

Gimenez is performing even better this term, as he has already registered an incredible 15 goals in 11 games. That includes a brace as Feyenoord pulled off a shock by beating Lazio 3-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The fact the Mexico international has outscored world-class stars such as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this campaign means it is unsurprising major clubs such as Tottenham, Man Utd and Madrid are eyeing him up.

On Thursday, Spurs were backed to step up their hunt for Gimenez after learning of the rising interest in him from other teams. Gimenez could end up becoming the long-term successor to Harry Kane, who left Spurs for Bayern over the summer.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Spurs are interested in the goalscorer, as their scouts have watched him on several occasions. Romano added that he expects Gimenez will be on the move for €45million (£39m) next year.

However, 90Min have now provided a contradictory report on Gimenez’s future. Instead, they state that Feyenoord have set a lofty asking price in order to ensure that he remains in the Netherlands for the full campaign.

Spurs have been told that they will have to pay a whopping €100m (£87m) in order to take the 22-year-old to North London.

Santiago Gimenez to eclipse Antony transfer

Feyenoord will only allow him to leave for a record Eredivisie fee. The most expensive player to leave the Netherlands is currently Antony, who cost Man Utd £86m in August 2022.

A transfer worth £87m would see Spurs absolutely destroy their own transfer record, too. That is held by Tanguy Ndombele, who moved in a £63m deal from Lyon in July 2019. Spurs also spent £60m when signing Richarlison from Everton a year ago.

£87m is clearly a huge amount for Spurs to spend on one player. Although, if Gimenez continues to score at his current rate, then he could end up being worth it.

The fact Madrid are hoping to partner Kylian Mbappe up front with Gimenez next season shows just how talented the latter is.

Spurs would normally struggle to win a transfer race such as this, given the huge money Man Utd and Madrid would be able to offer Gimenez.

But Spurs’ electric start under new boss Ange Postecoglou could help them convince the centre-forward that the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the right place for him to take that exciting next step in his career.

