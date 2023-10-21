Tottenham told phenomenal deal at Man Utd expense would take them to ‘next level’ amid ‘amazing’ Levy work

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton has endorsed Sheikh Jassim potentially buying the club after he was snubbed by Manchester United owners the Glazers, in a deal which could take Ange Postecoglou’s team to the ‘next level’.

Sheikh Jassim submitted several bids to buy Man Utd from the Glazers, with the last coming in at £5billion. However, when this was rejected, he immediately walked away from negotiations.

Instead, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on the verge of purchasing a 25 per cent stake in Man Utd for £1.3bn. Ratcliffe has big plans for Man Utd, though he will not be able to take full control of their football operations as Joel Glazer will remain on that committee.

Sheikh Jassim, meanwhile, could end up buying one of Man Utd’s Premier League rivals. On Monday, the Daily Express suggested the Qatari banker could now turn his attention to Spurs.

While current Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would need some convincing to sell the club in its entirety, he has admitted he would be open to potential investment opportunities.

Hutton, who made 66 appearances for Spurs between 2008 and 2011, has now explained how the North London side could go on to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal if they are taken over by Sheikh Jassim, even though Levy has done an ‘amazing’ job.

“When it comes to Tottenham and Daniel Levy, the owners have been there such a long time, would there come a point where they think about selling up?” he said in an interview with Football Insider.

“Probably. The owners have done excellently since they have been at the club, you look at the work Levy has done, it’s amazing.

Tottenham record ‘could be better’ with new owners

“Talking about trophies and stuff it could be better. Is the next level for them a move like this? Possibly, to then really go and try to make this squad even better than it already is.

“It will be an interesting one. I think Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis would listen to all sorts of offers and then consider them, especially if it meets their huge asking price.”

While Postecoglou will be extremely happy with how Spurs have started the season, he will be well aware that his squad needs strengthening further. For example, an injury to either Micky van de Ven or Cristian Romero at centre-back would vastly weaken the defence.

Therefore, if Spurs get bought out by a hugely wealthy prospective owner such as Sheikh Jassim, then this will help Postecoglou to make his squad far stronger.

Spurs have recently been linked with a Brighton forward, but he could instead go to Saudi Arabia in a shock move.