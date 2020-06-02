Tottenham told ‘no risk’ signing could transform them into powerhouse

Tottenham have been urged to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan, in what is viewed as a ‘no risk’ signing for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The Barcelona playmaker has struggled at the Nou Camp since his high-profile £142m move from Liverpool over two years ago.

But Coutinho’s outstanding Premier League exploits convinced the Catalan giants to pay such a mammoth fee, and former Spurs frontman Darren Bent is adamant he remains a “superstar”.

Barcelona are seeking an £8m loan fee for the 27-year-old, which Bent believes is a steal because there is “no risk” in the move, while Coutinho himself is said to be keen on a return to England.

Tottenham chief Mourinho is set to revamp his squad in his first summer transfer window in north London, with Coutinho tipped as the perfect replacement for Christian Eriksen.

And Bent reckons this is a move that could also encourage other world stars to join Tottenham.

He told Football Insider, as cited by the Daily Mirror: “You’re talking about a top, top player who knows the Premier League very, very well. It’s not like you’re taking a risk.

“Coutinho’s a top player, he’s a superstar signing that Spurs need and even if it’s on loan, that’s the sort of superstar that they need to maybe encourage other superstars to come there.

“For me, I’d go all out and pay that £8 million, pay that and try and get him. £8million for a top player like him for a year?

“You take that risk because at the end, you never know, at the end of the year it might work out really, really well. He could transform Spurs into an absolute powerhouse of a team.

“I wouldn’t even consider it – I’d just do it.”

Coutinho has spent the last year at Bayern Munich, where he has scored nine times, but the Germans have no interest in purchasing him permanently – leaving the door firmly open for Premier League clubs to step in.

Meanwhile, pundit Paul Robinson has said that Bournemouth striker Joshua King would be “guaranteed games” under Jose Mourinho if he moved to Tottenham.

King signed for the Cherries from Blackburn in 2015 and has been a regular for Eddie Howe since the club’s promotion to the Premier League in the same year, scoring 48 goals in 163 matches.

The Norway international has scored four top-flight goals this term and was heavily linked with a move back to Manchester United in January, having worked with compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Red Devils’ youth ranks.

While the 28-year-old stayed put, a more recent report has suggested that four of the top six clubs – including United – are interested in the striker.

Speaking to Football Insider, former goalkeeper Robinson said that the development of King’s finishing would see him fit in at Spurs, regardless of Harry Kane’s fitness. Read more…