Teddy Sheringham believes that Tottenham should “break the bank” to bring Brendan Rodgers in as Jose Mourinho’s managerial replacement.

Spurs’ hunt for a new manager officially began last Monday after Mourinho got the sack. The Portuguese paid the price for a shock Europa League exit and a slide down the Premier League table. But while Ryan Mason has taken the reins until the end of the season, he will not be there next season.

Indeed, Tottenham are looking for an experienced coach to return them to the Champions League and put up more of a fight for major silverware.

Julian Nagelsmann had emerged on chairman Daniel Levy’s shortlist. However, Bayern Munich announced on Tuesday that they have captured his services from RB Leipzig.

Rodgers is also up there as a candidate, but he would prove difficult to prise away from Leicester. He has a contract until 2025 and is looking to take the Foxes into the Champions League next season.

According to Sheringham, though, the Northern Irishman is the man who Tottenham should go after.

“If I had the pick of the bunch and Tottenham were ready to go out and spend big money, which I presume they will, then I would go and break the bank for Brendan Rodgers,” the 55-year-old said (via the Daily Mail).

“I think he’s done an outstanding job at the different clubs he’s been at. He knows the Premier League very well, he knows his system and how he wants the game to be played.”

Rodgers made his name at Liverpool, almost leading the Reds to their first Premier League title.

From there, he moved to Scotland and won the treble Treble with Celtic, before signing for Leicester in February 2019.

Ex-Spurs striker Sheringham also picked out Rodgers’ likeness to Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola.

Rodgers perfect manager for Tottenham

“He takes the game to the opposition, he doesn’t wait to capitalise on other peoples’ mistakes and he likes to control the game a bit like how Pep Guardiola does,” Sheringham added.

“Given the funds that were available for Jose Mourinho, if Rodgers was backed with the same sort of money then I think he would do a fantastic job.”

Reports also claim that Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag features on Levy’s shortlist to replace Mourinho.

