Tottenham told they have £100m talent amid Liverpool links as Sherwood names star as ‘most underrated in Premier League’

Gary Neville believes Tottenham have a player who would command a fee of £100m in the modern market, while Tim Sherwood has labelled the “fluid” star as “the most underrated player in the Premier League”.

Spurs picked up a second successive win on Friday night as they eased to a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest to follow on last weekend’s 4-1 triumph over Newcastle to put themselves back in the mix for a top-four finish. And while Tottenham picked up another unwelcome headache following Yves Bissouma’s red card, it could not dent the positivity around Ange Postecoglou’s side after a really encouraging display at the City Ground.

The architecht for that win over Steve Cooper’s side was Spurs’ super Swede, Dejan Kulusevski, who made the first goal for Richarlison and then scored an excellent second, drilling home a fierce strike after capitalising on a weak clearance by former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner.

The 23-year-old Stockholm-born star usually operates on the wing, but has started the last couple of matches in a more central attacking midfield role, filling in for James Maddison, who has proved a huge miss for Postecoglou.

Convinced he can excel in the role, the 35-times capped Swede really illustrated his brilliance with a Man of the Match display, with his movement giving the Forest defence a torrid time.

The Swede is close to completing two years in north London, having arrived in an initial loan deal from Juventus in January 2022. That became a permanent €35m (£30.1m) deal, with the whole package ultimately setting Spurs back some €45m (£38.7m) when the loan fee is taken into account.

Kulusevski is a £100m player, says Neville, amid Liverpool links

His form for Tottenham has seen Kulusevski mentioned as a possible long-term heir to Mohamed Salah at Liverpool when the time comes for Jurgen Klopp to replace his Egyptian superstar.

And while Tottenham would fight tooth and nail to retain the services of the classy former Juventus, Parma and Atalanta winger, Neville reckons the player is now well on his way to commanding a £100m fee if and when the time does come for him to move.

“Players that play in that role, that take it on the back foot and accept it on the back foot, the attacking midfielders, the No 10s, any player of that ilk, they’re very rare to be able to do that,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“What we’ve seen in the last few weeks is him playing that role and become one of the rare players.

“You’re talking about him going from a player who might be £50m on the right to being something that if he gets going in that No 10 position, can be really special and then you’re pushing it to an £80m or £100m player.

“It’s only potential at the moment and there’s a long way to go, but that’s what I see in him playing in that more central role. It’s really exciting. James Maddison will have to fight for that back!”

Tottenham star is the Premier League’s ‘most underrated player’

Another pundit who was impressed with Kulu’s showing was Tim Sherwood and the former Tottenham boss, speaking on Premier League Productions, reckons the player might be the most underrated player in the EPL.

“He can play anywhere. He’s so fluid in his movement. His ability in tight areas is second to none,” he beamed.

“He can play one-two touch, he can dribble, he can play it on his left side as you saw with the cross, you saw the right foot when he smashed it past Turner in the Nottingham Forest goal.

“The boy has everything. He is the most underrated player, in my opinion, one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. He’s top, top class!”

Kulusevski himself also admits to preferring to play in the No 10 role, saying that’s the position he grew up playing prior to switching to the wing.

“That’s my position. Before I was a 10. I always played in the middle.

“Then in Palma, in the first season they put me right winger and that’s what I had to do, I had to change my position after that. But I’m ready to play every position because I did it all my life.

“I like to move a lot. I want to be free. All my life I played in all the positions in front, so it’s fun to change and move around.”

Kulusevski admits Postecoglou has been likea breath of fresh air this season, rejuvenating a Tottenham squad who ran out of ideas last season.

“Training is so fun and I really like him as a guy. If I was to choose my football, this is the football. Attack, combine a lot, very fun training sessions and aim high always. We don’t play to lose but we play to win.

“[In training, there are] a lot of games, a lot of competition, a lot with the ball. Then to get stronger mentally. Today going out with a red card and don’t take a goal for 25 minutes in this tough ground, we are going to get bigger from this.

“We are very positive. We want to get better every day. We still lack something mentally but footbally I think we are there at the top.”

