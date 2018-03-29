Tottenham told to cough-up £87m to land midfield target

Tottenham have reportedly been quoted a staggering £87m fee for summer midfield target Bruno Fernandes by Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino is said to be in the market for another central midfielder, with doubts over the futures of Moussa Sissoko and Victor Wanyama, and has been monitoring the 23-year-old Fernandes, according to Portuguese news outlet A Bola.

The former Udinese and Sampdoria midfielder has impressed in Portugal’s top flight and the Champions League this season, leading to significant interest from some of Europe’s top clubs in the process.

But having recently signed a new five-year deal with Sporting, Portugal international Fernandes now has a whopping release clause of £87m to try and ward off any potential suitors.

The report goes on to state that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would – as he always does – try and negotiate that fee down, but the north London giants would have to more than double their record transfer fee to get their man if Levy was unsuccessful.

It’s not the first time that Spurs have tried to sign a midfielder from the Primeira Liga after they bagged Eric Dier from Sporting for a cut-price £4.5m in 2014.