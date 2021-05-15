Spurs told top manager won’t come unless they ‘throw money at’ one deal

Tottenham must tie Harry Kane down to a new contract or they will not be able to attract a high-calibre manager, Paul Merson has claimed.

Spurs are looking for a successor to Jose Mourinho after sacking the Portuguese coach in April. Ryan Mason is in interim charge but does not expect to get the job on a permanent basis. Instead, they will seek a high-profile boss who can help get them back on track.

However, whom that may be remains unclear. Brendan Rodgers was one of their targets, for example, but the Leicester boss is not interested in making that move.

They have therefore had to turn their attention elsewhere. Fulham’s Scott Parker and Belgium’s Roberto Martinez were mentioned as their next candidates to consider. Lazio’s Simone Inzaghi has since emerged as a contender as well.

But amid doubts over Kane’s future, pundit Merson is concerned of their ability to attract a big name.

Merson told the Daily Star: “No disrespect to Spurs. I’ve played against them many times in my career. I know what they’re about.

“They’re a good club. A class club. With a great stadium.

“But if I’m a top manager looking at it from the outside, I’m thinking: ‘What’s happening with Harry Kane?’

“Any plans you make go out the window on day one if Kane leaves Spurs – and it sounds like he might.

Paul Merson: Manchester United should go for Harry Kane Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson and Lee Hendrie debate the possible destinations for Harry Kane if he leaves Tottenham in the summer.

“The thing is, if Kane leaves Spurs, others will too. That team could break up. So it’s just not that attractive a job right now because of all the uncertainty.

“Look who’s failed there in recent times too. Mauricio Pochettino is a great manager. Couldn’t win there. Jose Mourinho is one of the greatest ever, and he struggled.

“I can see why managers are not exactly queuing around the block.

“Spurs might have to give Harry Kane a new contract. Throw money at him to stop him leaving. Otherwise it could be hard to bring in a new manager.”

Man Utd have Kane stance

Kane will reportedly still be the subject of a transfer approach by Manchester United this summer despite the club talking Edinson Cavani into signing an extension at Old Trafford.

Cavani has been in great form for United and his extension was expected to trigger a transfer shift for the club this summer. Indeed, they were tipped by Gary Neville to move for Jadon Sancho, but abandon interest in signing a new No 9, including Kane.

However, according to Ian McGarry, United will still very much make an approach for Kane. With the striker unsettled at Tottenham and likely to leave, it’s a unique opportunity to sign one of the Premier League’s top strikers.

And while his fee would likely cost in excess of £150m, McGarry insists United are very much clear in their wish to sign Kane.

READ MORE: Man Utd in clear stance on Harry Kane as Murtough nears first summer deal