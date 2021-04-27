Daniel Levy has been given added incentive to consider the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as Tottenham’s new manager amid claims a prized Napoli star is willing to reunite with him at the club.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new permanent manager after sacking Jose Mourinho last Monday. Chairman Levy made the move after a spell of poor form and mounting pressure on the Portuguese. Indeed, after a shock Europa League exit, the north London club are struggling in a top-four fight.

The man who topped Levy’s wanted list was Julian Nagelsmann. However, it was confirmed on Monday that Nagelsmann was joining Bayern Munich amid a record-breaking compensation package.

That has left Levy to consider a number of other candidates with former Chelsea boss Sarri now seemingly the favourite.

Jamie Redknapp has claimed though that a move for the Italian won’t get Spurs supporters hugely excited.

However, Levy has been made aware of an extra incentive to appoint Sarri. With the 62-year-old out of work since his dismissal last summer by Juventus, it would not cost Spurs a penny to appoint him.

Furthermore, Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia claims Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne is willing to follow Sarri to Tottenham. He claims the forward, whose deal expires in summer 2022, is enticed by the prospect of a reunion with his former Napoli boss.

Area Napoli quote Bargiggia as saying: “The future of Insigne could travel on the same tracks as that of Sarri.

“The offensive winger has found himself very well with the coach and would be willing to follow him to Roma or Tottenham or some other destination.”

This season, Insigne has 17 goals and 13 assists in 48 appearances and is regarded as one of Italy’s best attacking midfielders.

Standing at just 5ft 4in, Insigne has 107 goals in 392 appearances for the club and is a huge fans’ favourite.

Insigne was hurt by Sarri’s Juventus move

A reunion at Spurs would give Sarri the chance to redeem himself in the eyes of Insigne. The forward very publicly criticised his former manager upon his appointment at Juventus.

“Sarri in Juventus for us Neapolitans would be a betrayal. I hope he changes his mind,” Insigne said ahead of his appointment.

“But you have to keep in mind that Sarri is a professional. And he gave everything in Naples.

“He was very important to me for many reasons, if he went to Juventus he would hurt us. But I can’t blame him. It’s his decision.”

