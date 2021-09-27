West Ham could ‘cash in’ on a sprightly winger in the near future with Tottenham and Liverpool lurking, though one pundit has revealed why joining Spurs makes no sense.

In David Moyes’ second stint, West Ham have epitomised what it means to be a well-oiled machine. The Hammers pulled off another superb result at the weekend, coming from behind to sink an energetic Leeds side at Elland Road.

A major part of their vibrant front-line has been former Hull forward, Jarrod Bowen.

The 24-year-old’s all-action displays have made him a constant menace for opposing defenders. Unfortunately for West Ham fans, they have also put him on the radar of Liverpool.

The Reds were first linked with Bowen over the summer after being named on a shortlist of attacking options.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to take part in the 2021 AFCON at the beginning of 2022, a January swoop was recently touted to ensure Liverpool aren’t found wanting up front.

But per Football Insider, Tottenham are also in the mix. Citing the Independent, Spurs are described as ‘long-term admirers’ of the lively attacker.

Now, former Premier League hitman Kevin Campbell has given his verdict on the likelihood of Tottenham forging a deal. But in doing so, he painted a bleak picture of the club’s ability to lure players of Bowen’s type given their current struggles.

Tottenham wanted £40 million for Harry Winks in the Summer Reports revealed Spurs tried to offload Harry Winks for £40 million, while Davinson Sanchez has come under scrutiny and Mauricio Pochettino reveals Spurs were close to signing Achraf Hakimi.

“I don’t think he’d be interested,” said Campbell. “West Ham are in the Europa League so I don’t even think he would consider it, but this is football.

“Opportunities at West Ham may not always be there for him. Times change. You have got to weigh it up.

“The bottom line is, it comes down to the clubs. West Ham may look to cash in on him and if the club want you to go you have to look down that road. Sometimes you don’t have a choice.

“Right now Bowen is flying at West Ham though so why would he want to leave?”

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Paratici working towards reunion with Juventus winger

Meanwhile, Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici wants to be reunited with Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski in north London, according to reports on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror states that Spurs are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old’s situation, with a view to a January swoop. The report adds that Tottenham scouts have been over to Italy to watch the player in action this season.

Despite his young age, Kulusevski has already won 16 Sweden caps. He was also labelled ‘excellent’ by former Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo only a year ago.

Ronaldo said: “He is a great talent. He will help us to win and achieve incredible things. I really like to see him, he has a great potential, and he’s an excellent player.

“I hope to play with him and score a lot of goals together,” Ronaldo added, before returning to Manchester United.

READ MORE: Tottenham told trio to beat as interest in highly-rated Serie A star persists