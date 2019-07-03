Tottenham told why record signing Ndombele could cause a problem

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been warned that he cannot play Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko together in central midfield in his current system.

Spurs completed the signing of the Lyon midfielder on a six-year contract for a club-record fee on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old has signed for a deal which could eventually be worth some £65million after Spurs reportedly held off a late challenge from Manchester United to land the player.

Pochettino has been eager to freshen up his squad after failing to sign a single player in the previous two windows, although that has already been rectified this summer with Jack Clarke arriving from Leeds – although the winger is heading back to Elland Road on loan – and now the arrival of Ndombele.

The France international is seen as the perfect replacement for Mousa Dembele – who left for the Chinese Super League back in January – but former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol thinks that Pochettino cannot afford to play him alongside Sissoko, who was outstanding for a Spurs team who reached the Champions League final last season.

Nicol told ESPNFC: “The only player I can think of that dribbles out of the middle of the park in the Premier League is actually Sissoko.

“I don’t think you can have two players [who do the same], if indeed he joins Spurs.

“That’s going to be a problem. You have to have a mix.

“At the same time I’d say that this is a big strong physical player [in Ndombele] who definitely can get around the field.

“Right now I think that’s what lacking a bit defensively for Tottenham.

“The opposition in my opinion whether it be in the Premier League or the Champions League have gotten to Tottenham’s back-line far too easily.

“Again, this guy stepping in would make a difference that way. What I like about him, he’s nice and tight.

“When he goes to close the ball down, he does it properly. He’s always close enough where if the opposition miscontrol the ball, he can go and get it and his team are on the attack.

“Those two players in front of the back four, that’s what they’re there for.

“Yes you want them to start attacks but primarily they’re there to be solid and more defensive than anything else.

“I think it’s a positive move, I think the guy’s a good player. I think the guy is as good as what they’ve got, so it has to be positive.”

The arrivals of Clarke and Ndombele may not be the last for Spurs this summer, with Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso and Fulham’s versatile left-back Ryan Sessegnon also still on their radar.

