Tottenham told winger tipped to battle Bergwijn for spot will cost £40m

Tottenham have reportedly been told that a winger who has been tipped to battle Steven Bergwijn for a spot in the side will cost them £40million.

Fresh links over the weekend claim that Spurs are looking to reunite Wolves winger Adama Traore with Nuno Espirito Santo in north London. However, another winger is also on their radar in the form of ex-academy attacker Noni Madueke.

Tottenham, Wolves and Leicester are all said to be chasing the 19-year-old England Under-21 star. However, it would appear that his club, PSV, are determined to hold onto their man.

To that end, the Daily Mirror states that the Dutch giants are demanding £40m for his services.

The Barnet-born forward developed in Tottenham’s academy, but saw a better pathway to first-team football in the Netherlands.

He has not looked back since his move to PSV in 2018, making 44 appearances and scoring 15 goals. In fact, he only joined the club’s senior ranks in March last year and has enjoyed an incredible subsequent rise.

Madueke has also made a fantastic start to the new season, scoring six goals and assisting another in eight games.

23 August Transfer Chatter - Tottenham target Traore, Camavinga readily available and Chelsea back in for French defender Spurs want to reunite Nuno Espirito Santo with Adama Traore and will reportedly bid £40 million, Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga is made available this transfer window and Chelsea to go back in for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, all in today's transfer chatter.

Previous reports claimed that Madueke’s valuation is ‘growing’ with every impactful performance. Sky Sports initially claimed that the player is valued at between £30million and £34million, but now that price has gone up significantly.

PSV, having lost Donyell Malen to Borussia Dortmund, are hoping that the price will put off potential suitors.

Sessegnon may be odd man out – again

Tottenham have already brought in Bryan Gil from Sevilla. They also have Lucas Moura, Son Heung-Min, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon as wide attacking options.

But the report adds that Madueke is wanted to provide direct competition for Dutch star Bergwijn. With that being the case, Sessegnon may well see his opportunities limited once again.

At this stage, it remains to be seen whether Spurs will go for the tried and tested Traore or take a gamble on Madueke.

There is also the small matter of where Harry Kane will be playing his football come August 31.

If it looks like the England skipper will be Manchester City-bound, then the funds for a winger will almost certainly be switched to sign a replacement for the Tottenham talisman.

READ MORE: Tottenham prepping second offer for Arsenal target after ‘big proposal’ fails