Tottenham ‘tracking’ hitman who outscored Haaland to replace superstar

A striker who went one better than Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga last season has been touted as the perfect Tottenham replacement for Harry Kane.

Kane, 28, made no secret of his desire to seek a fresh challenge this summer. The England captain sought a move to Man City in the hopes of adding silverware to his impressive goalscoring statistics.

However, Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy has not earned a reputation as one of football’s toughest negotiators for nothing.

Man City’s pursuit would ultimately end in defeat, much to Pep Guardiola’s dismay when bemoaning “big master” Levy.

Kane remains in North London for now. But few would be surprised to see links with a move away emerge once again next summer.

And a year older and with one less year on his deal, only time will tell whether Spurs would be more open to severing ties.

Tottenham reportedly identified Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a more than suitable replacement. The Serbian is taking his game to new heights in Florence, but with a new contract on the agenda, looks set to remain in Italy for the foreseeable future.

As such, Football London highlight another striker who could fill a Kane-shaped hole. RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva is touted as a ‘great option’ and their article delves into his underlying statistics.

Firstly, Silva remarkably outscored Dortmund hitman Haaland with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last year. The Norwegian bagged 27 strikes with Silva notching 28 – though admittedly in four more matches.

The Portuguese, 25, managed just half the number of assists Kane did (seven to 14). Though he dwarfed the Spurs talisman in the expected goals stat. Per 90 minutes, Silva operated at 0.91 goals with Kane at 0.67.

That also led to Silva beating Kane in the goals and assists per 90m category with 1.18 compared to Kane’s 1.14.

While Football London give no clear indication of a transfer link between Spurs and Silva, Tribal Football claim he is being ‘tracked’

Man Utd attacker wanted in Kane swap?

Meanwhile, a Man Utd striker, previously linked with Tottenham, is reportedly open to joining another Premier League club. Furthermore, Harry Kane is mentioned in a potential swap deal.

Long-term Spurs target Anthony Martial is expected to be on the move in 2022, with his Old Trafford career seemingly drifting towards an end.

And now Eurosport reports that the Red Devils are considering let the 25-year-old try his luck elsewhere.

Tottenham have known to be long-term admirers of Martial, having tried to sign him in 2015 before United swooped. It was also reported during the last window that Spurs had resurrected their interest.

But now the Daily Mail states that the north London club will ask for Martial in return. That’s if the Red Devils come back in for Kane.

