A remarkable report has claimed Tottenham sanctioned the sale of Toby Alderweireld for a figure that would’ve recently been unthinkable.

The Belgian veteran, 32, had been one of the Premier League’s most dependable centre-halves since arriving from Southampton in 2015. He was frequently touted as a target for Man Utd over the years, with reports at the time slapping a £50m valuation on his head.

With Nuno Espirito Santo taking the managerial reins from Jose Mourinho, the possibility of deploying a back three at Spurs emerged.

That could’ve lengthened Alderwiereld’s longevity in North London, though Tottenham decided against the idea.

Instead, they recently sold the defender to Qatari side Al-Duhail.

Alderweireld took to social media to thank both the club and its fans for the loyal support he has received.

In a video posted on Tottenham’s Twitter account, the 32-year-old said: “I want to thank you for everything in the last six years. It’s been an unbelievable road for me, it’s been an honour to play for Spurs.

“From the moment that I arrived, I felt home, I felt welcomed and it was a pleasure to play for this club and for the badge. I wish you all the best for the future and I’m sure we’ll meet again.”

Spurs keen on €30m man Pellegrini Tottenham are interested in signing Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, however, remain reluctant to meet the midfielder’s €30m release clause “which will expire in 10 days.

Initial reports (according to the Sun) had speculated the deal had netted Spurs £13m. However, the newspaper have revealed a figure nowhere near that mark was generated for the centre-back.

Instead, they report that Tottenham received just £3m for his sale. That was despite Alderweireld being in his early 30s and having two years remaining on his contract.

Naturally, his market value would have declined since the days of his links with Man Utd. Even so, Tottenham appear to have massively undersold such a consistent performer if the £3m figure is accurate.

Tottenham transfer would be straight forward?

Meanwhile, Tottenham have already begun their search for a new centre-back after much-adored Alderweireld left the club on Tuesday.

One defender being linked with the club is Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic. Despite being only 23, the Serb already has 28 caps for his country.

The Athletic report that a transfer to Tottenham for Nikola Milenkovic would be pretty simple with only a year left on his contract. In fact, Spurs could land the Serie A star for as little as €15million (£12.7million).

The source says the centre-back is keen on a move to the Premier League to progress his career. Milenkovic was selected as part of Serbia’s 2018 World Cup squad that travelled to Russia.

