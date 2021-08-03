Tottenham transfer ‘done’, as Paratici action creates first casualty

A Tottenham transfer has been described as ‘done’ after the details were revealed on the deal that became necessary after Fabio Paratici acted quickly in July.

After a sluggish start, Spurs’ summer clicked into gear once Paratici and Nuno Espirito Santo were installed in their positions. Director of football Paratici wasted little time going to work in the transfer market when landing Sevilla winger Bryan Gil in a swap deal.

Erik Lamela went the other way to help sweeten the deal, and that move swiftly followed the arrival of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

The 26-year-old stopper arrived on an initial loan deal with an option to buy the Italy international for £13m. That option will become an obligation if he plays a certain number of games, according to Sky in Italy. They will also have the option to extend the loan by a further 12 months.

The Italian’s arrival pushed No. 2 Joe Hart further down the pecking order, leading to speculation swirling over an exit north of the border.

Celtic were understood to be eyeing the ex-England international, and per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, they have landed their man.

He tweeted the deal is ‘done’ and Hart will join the Bhoys on a permanent deal. The Daily Record Tottenham will receive at £1m.

Hart will reportedly take a massive pay-cut as he moves in search of regular football. His new salary at Celtic is stated to be £15k-per-week.

The 34-year-old is expected to pen a three-year deal and will undergo his medical today.

Tottenham reject second Celtic proposal

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly rejected a loan bid from Celtic for a young defender showing up well in pre-season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has come through the youth ranks in north London and made his first-team debut under Mauricio Pochettino back in 2016. However, he is still to make a Premier League appearance for the club after several loan stints at Championship level.

To that end, the Daily Record reveals Celtic’s interest, along with Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

The American, who has not won a cap for his country since 2017, spent last season on loan with Bournemouth. A return to the south coast could still be on, although Carter-Vickers would prefer to be playing top-flight football.

That is something that could be offered in Scotland, but Spurs are seemingly having none of it. That is not a great surprise at this stage, given they are yet to land any of their numerous centre-back targets.

