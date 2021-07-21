Tottenham transfer ‘confirmed’, as Paratici lures Italy star in bargain deal

The details of a club-friendly deal have been revealed after a trusted source confirmed a Tottenham transfer for an Italy international is imminent.

After a sluggish start, Tottenham’s summer has finally clicked into gear. With new sporting director Paratici in place and Nuno Espirito Santo at the managerial helm, the once trickle of positive news is quickly becoming a deluge.

News broke yesterday of a major swap deal in it’s final stages with Sevilla. Spanish international Bryan Gil is poised to call North London home with Erik Lamela and €25m moving the other way.

Reinforcements at central defence are understood to be a priority. But per trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, a top class back-up to Hugo Lloris is on the verge of signing.

Romano backed up recent reports that declared a deal to sign Atalanta stopper Pierluigi Gollini was close.

He tweeted Spurs are in the process of ‘finalising paperwork’ over the switch. Furthermore, he described the deal as ‘confirmed’ and insisted it will be completed within a matter of hours.

The 26-year-old was a regular with Atalanta and will join on an initial one-year loan deal. However, Tottenham will retain the right to extend his temporary stay until 2023.

Additionally, it is declared there is a potential ‘obligation to buy’ clause inserted linked to his number of appearances.

Should that be triggered, a €15m (£12.9m) fee will be paid and Gollini will officially become a Tottenham player outright.

That figure would represent good value for a trusted back-up, especially after it was revealed Arsenal were prepared to fork out £30m for Aaron Ramsdale.

€3m gap sees Tottenham switch targets

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly switched transfer targets after failing to pay the €25m demanded by Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spurs made their “first offer” of €18m for the Bologna man. Tuttosport via Sport Witness also reported the north London club could raise their proposal to €20m. Bologna director Riccardo Bigon remains steadfast in his opinion that he will only sell Tomiyasu for €25m.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness insist Spurs director Fabio Paratici and Bigon are €3m apart in their valuations. And it now, per the Italian paper, looks like Espirito Santo has moved away from Tomiyasu and locked on to Cristian Romero.

Romero, who has also been linked with Man Utd, is actually midway through a two-year loan from Juventus. However, Atalanta are expected to trigger an option to buy for a fixed fee of in the region of £13.8m. They will then look to make a bumper profit by selling the player on to Spurs.

