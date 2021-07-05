Tottenham are determined to sign Joaquin Correa and have lodged a near €30m bid for the Lazio forward, claims a report in Italy.

New Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici formally arrived at the club last week and wasted no time in getting a deal hammered out for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Now the Italian is making in roads into the club’s list of targets and Argentina forward Correa is believed to be high on that list.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reporter Alfredo Padulla claims Paratici has made a move for the 26-year-old forward.

A bid has been made and Spurs are intent of raising that if Lazio turn around and reject their first offer.

Paratici is understood to be a huge fan of the player after watching him closely in Serie A.

Correa, who is under contract until 2024, is currently in camp with Argentina at the Copa America. The attacker has played three times during Argentina’s run to Wednesday’s semi-final against Colombia.

Correa made 38 appearances for the Rome-based club last season, scoring 11 goals and six assists.

Gazetta (via HITC) also claim Lazio are “willing to listen to offers” for the attacker.

Lazio want £34m for Correa

New Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri wants to make alterations to his squad and Correa is one of those who could be sold to fund new signings.

According to TyC Sports, citing Italian sources, Sarri wants to make five signings. To fund those deals, they first must make one big sale, and Correa could be the man to make way.

The Argentine report claimed that West Ham and Everton were both preparing bids for the player.

Arsenal have also been mentioned as suitors for Correa, who operates as a second striker.

A report last month revealed Arsenal had reportedly made a €20m (£17m) bid for Correa.

Spurs though have now made their move for a player the Serie A club rate around £34m.